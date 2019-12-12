A duo from Three Rivers Swim Club in Rome enjoyed success over the weekend against stiff competition in the 2019 Georgia Short-Course 15-and-over Senior State Championship Meet in Athens.
AJ Williams, 18, took second place in three events in the meet, which took place at the Ramsey Student Center on the University of Georgia campus, and Nathan Medley, 15, made the finals in five of the six events in which he competed and set personal records in each event.
Williams finished with a time of 48.93 in the 100-yard butterfly, 1:53.16 in the 200-yard butterfly and 1:51.53 in the 200-yard individual medley. In the 100 butterfly and the 200 IM, Williams earned AAAA times, giving him national rankings in both events.
Williams also placed seventh in the 50-yard butterfly (23.36), ninth in the 50-yard breaststroke (27.41), 21st in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.94), and 29th in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:10.94).
Williams earned AAA times in the 200 butterfly and 100 breaststroke giving him Georgia All-Star status.
Williams is currently competing in the Speedo Winter Junior Nationals, which are being held through Saturday at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. Williams will be racing in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly.
Medley finished 13th in the 100-yard individual medley (55.09), took 15th place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.47), 29th in the 100-yard butterfly (52.70), and 56th in the 50-yard freestyle (22.50).
Medley also made finals in the 50-yard butterfly and took 30th with a time of 24.41, and placed 23rd in the 100-yard freestyle at 48.79.
Medley earned Georgia All-Star status with his AAA times in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle events and the 100 butterfly, and His times also qualified him for the Eastern Sectionals of the Southern Zone Senior Sectional Championship, which will take place March 6-8.