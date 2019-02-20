The YMCA Arsenal Rome Girls 2009 Academy soccer team won their Gold Division in the Concorde Fire Challenge Cup this past weekend.
The Select and Academy teams began practices this month and are starting their pre-season tournaments. The G’09 built on the momentum they set last November when they won the Impact Premier Cup in Canton. They started their tournament beating Marietta’s SSA Black 6-4 in an edgy opening game. They were losing 2-1 after a tough 1st half with a lone goal for Liliana Tapia. Then they broke out with 2 more from Tapia, 1 assisted by Emily Gentry. Then came 2 goals from Millie Hopper, assists by Gentry and Annie Watterson. Gentry got the sixth and final goal herself assisted by Isabella Sanchez.
Their next game was a resounding victory against Atlanta’s Tophat North Blue 7-0. The 1st goal was Tapia’s assisted by Lorena Lom. The 2nd was a masterful free kick taken by Tapia. The floodgates opened in the 2nd half started with Hopper assisted by Isabella who then followed up with a hat trick; assists from Hopper and Gentry. The last came from Tapia on a beautiful assist from Avagail Barksdale.
The final group game came against Atlanta’s Concorde Central Red. The scoring was opened up by Bella Echanique and then Tapia, both assisted beautifully by Barksdale. The 3rd goal came from Tapia assisted by Daniella Sanchez. The scoring was rounded out by another fine finish from a free kick by Tapia. Arsenal won 4-1 and booked a place in the final.
The final was against a very good Tophat White team.It was Arsenal’s most thorough performance, a strong 4-0 victory. Tapia opened up the scoring, assisted by Isabella. Then came two goals from Barksdale, both assisted by Tapia. The final goal was appropriately scored by another wonderful free kick from Tapia.
There was no shortage of goals, but the girls were immensely helped by stand out goalkeeping performances from Millie Hopper and Daniella Sanchez. Lyla Patterson and Stefani Torres also added brilliant defensive performances. The future looks bright for this talented group from YMCA Arsenal Rome soccer club!
The B’05 were Finalists in the Georgia Super Cup Tournament held in Emerson and Marietta. In Saturday's 1st game, Arsenal defeated Smyrna White 5-0. With four seconds left in the 1st half, Tyler Garrett scored a header off an assist from Isaiah Johnson's direct kick. Goalkeeper Will Payne had three saves, including a PK, in the 1st half. In the 2nd half Gavyn Williams got a goal. Garrett scored his 2nd goal. And Joshua Hernandez scored two goals, one off a direct kick and one via a cross that clipped the bar and then into the net. Goalkeeper Jason Cux had 4 saves.
In the 2nd game Arsenal defeated Henry County 2-0. Williams got a PK after a handball in the box. Steven Villatoro scored the 2nd goal via header off an assist from Hernandez' corner kick. Goalkeeper Payne had 2 saves, and Cux had 1 save in the shut-out.
In Sunday's final pool play game, Arsenal defeated Inter Atlanta Blues 7-1. Christian (CJ) Acas scored the 1st goal. Yejezkel Parada assisted one by Garrett. Villatoro scored three goals, one assisted by Garrett. Williams scored two goals, one assisted by Johnson.
In the championship, Arsenal played a tough game against higher ranked Smyrna (ECNL) and came up short by a score of 1-0. Isaiah Johnson earned a defensive save. Goalkeepers Payne and Cux combined for 4 saves. The team finished the tournament with a 3-1 record, earning Finalist/2nd place (out of 8 teams). On a side note, Head coach Dave Williams was recently recognized as Georgia Soccer's Select Coach of the Year.