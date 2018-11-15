The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams closed out the season with a 7-4 record to make it 52 wins, 49 losses, and 13 ties for the season.
The G’04 C-Red were the top performers, finished the fall season with 2 wins, and earned 2nd place in the C Red division with an 8-2 record. The 2nd place finish means they will move up to the B division in Fall 2019. On Saturday, Arsenal down Ambush White at Grizzard Park 5-1. Malone Christen recorded a hat trick with three goals and Carlee Brock added two of her own. Joey Kunczewski had an assist. Sophie Gaither recorded three saves in goal. On Sunday, Arsenal beat UFA Black 5-2 at Grizzard Park. Olivia Beach started the scoring by dribbling the ball nearly the length of the field and slotting a shot home. Joey Kunczewksi added two goals, Malone Christen added a goal and an assist, Emily Wyatt scored a goal and Carlee Brock tallied an assist. Sophie Gaither notched three saves in goal. Malone Christen finished the season tied for 1st in the league in goals with 12. Kunczewski finished in 3rd with 10. The team finished tied with SSA Chelsea Black in points but grabbed 2nd place via the head-to-head tiebreak, because Arsenal beat Chelsea Black 3-1 earlier in the season. The girls will next play in the Generation Adidas Cup in early December.
The G’06 C-West lost to 3rdplace Columbus Red Star 3-0. Their 5-3-2 record left them in 4th place.
The G’04 C-Blue beat the Roswell Lady Chiefs 5-0 and lost to the Dekalb Y Wolves 2-1. Their 4-6 record put them in 6thplace.
The G’02 A lost to Roswell’s Lady Chiefs 2-0. Their 6-5 record puts them in 4thplace.
The G’00 B Red beat Barrow County’s Piedmont SA 7-0.
The B’06 III Yellow beat the Cherokee Impact 4-0 to finish their season in 3rdplace with 32 points from a 6-2-1 record.
The B’05 I finished the season with an 8-3-1 record, in 3rd place with 42 points. They also won the Germantown Invitational Tournament in Memphis last weekend. In Saturday's 1st game, Arsenal defeated Jackson TN’s Wolves Navy 1-0. Tyler Garrett scored off a rebound from the keeper. The defense allowed no shots on goal serving keeper Will Payne the shut-out on a platter. In the 2d game Arsenal defeated Germantown’s Legends White 6-0. Goals were scored by Joshua Hernandez, Cristian Delgado, Tyler Garrett, Maddox Pyle, and Tucker Wright. Assists were earned by Delgado and Steven Villatoro. Goalkeeper Payne had 1 save in the shut-out win. In Sunday's semi-final, Arsenal defeated Sporting Springfield from Missouri 4-1. After a shot by Noah Weaver was deflected by the Sporting goalkeeper, Cristian Delgado opened the scoring. Joshua Hernandez and Tyler Garrett (2) also scored goals. Weaver and Isaiah Johnson provided assists to Garrett's goals. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 2 saves. In Sunday's championship, Arsenal defeated Athens GA’s United Gold. The game was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation time, with goalkeeper Will Payne earning 6 saves. In penalty kicks, Arsenal defeated Athens 3-2, with successful PK's from Tyler Garrett, Cristian Delgado, and Gavyn Williams. Goalkeeper Payne saved 3 PKs to ensure the win.
The B’04 II-B closed their season with a 2-8 record in 9thplace.
The B’03 I beat Concorde Fire Central Elite 3-1 to close out the season. Their 7-2-3 record leaves them in 3rd place.
The B’01 I lost to Augusta Arsenal 2-0 to close out their season.
The B’00 I B closed out their season in Troup county with a 4-2 win over AFC Lightning. Their 7-2-1 record gives them 2nd place on goal differential.
The Academy G’09 won the Impact Premier Cup in Canton. They beat the Knoxville FC’s Alliance 5-0. Avagail Barksdale opened up the scoring assisted by Liliana Tapia. Tapia followed with a goal and then assisted another by Barksdale. Georgia Kate Barksdale then slid home a nice cross supplied by Anabel Chandler. Bella Echanique finished the goals. The shutout was earned with great keeping performances from Georgia Kate and Millie Hopper. They then beat Roswell’s Lady Chiefs 11-0. Avagail got 2 assisted by Chandler. Chandler scored assisted by Hopper. Barksdale followed with a fourth. Then Echanique added the fifth and an absolute screamer that kissed the underside of the crossbar on its way in. Goal of the tournament! Lorena Lom then scored a nice goal assisted by Lyla Patterson. Emily Gentry then followed with the eighth. Chandler then secured her hat trick assisted by Echanique. Barksdale finished with the 11th. Sunday brought the toughest matchup with two games against CFC White. The early game was a 4-2 win with a gritty performance by the girls. Hopper opened and Tapia followed both assisted by Barksdale. Annie Watterson chipped in and Barksdale finished the scoring both assisted Gentry. The championship was a great game, narrowly won 2-1 with both goals from Avagail assisted by Tapia.