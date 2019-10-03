The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams struggled with a 4-4-2 record this weekend but kept a strong 26-19-2 record for the season.
The G’06 Athena B lost to Inter Atlanta 3-1.
The 2nd place G’02 tied the 1st place AFC Lightning Gold 1-1 in Fayetteville.
The B’07 III-North lost to Euharlee’s Covered Bridge 4-3 on Saturday and beat SSA North Gray 5-1 in Armuchee. Klae Theakston is tied for 1st in Scoring with 5 goals.
The B’06 II-Black tied the Alpharetta Ambush 1-1 Sunday. They remain in 1st place.
The B’04 II West beat Concorde Fire 5-1 Saturday in Atlanta.
The B’03 Premier traveled to Columbia, South Carolina. They lost to Clemson Anderson SA 2-1 on Saturday. Emanuel Lom had the lone Arsenal goal. On Sunday they defeated South Carolina United FC 5-0. Edward Soto and Gonzalo Lemus got 2 goals each. Emanuel Lom scored one.
The B’02 II lost to SSA Gold in Decatur 6-1.
The B’01 I-B travelled to Atlanta Sunday to beat SSA Chelsea Yellow 4-0.