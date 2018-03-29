YOUTH SOCCER: Spring break starts with mixed results for Arsenal squads
The B13-II West team went 1-1 at home this past weekend. On Saturday, they defeated Carrolton’s GA Storm 3-1. Steven Villatoro scored first off a long ball from Cesar Perez. Alexis Valencia scored the 2nd and 3rd goals with Villatoro providing assists on both. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 5 saves.
On Sunday, the B13-II West team lost to Dalton’s Correcaminos 2-1. Arsenal had 15 shots on goal and played with intensity. Joshua Hernandez scored off an assist by Isaiah Johnson. Payne had 10 saves. The team is currently in 4th place and has 2 bye weekends for Easter break.
They will return to play April 14 in Atlanta against MAYS Striker.
The B13-V West team lost to SSA Chelsea White 3-1.
The B15 Red team beat Roswell Santos 5-0.
The G9 team beat Bryson Park 3-2 Saturday with goals by Avagail
Barksdale (assist Bella Echanique), Annie Watterson (assist Emily Gentry), and Gentry (assist Echanique). On Sunday they lost to Jones Bridge 3-1 with a goal by Barksdale. Then they tied Jones Bridge 1-1, goal by Bella by Echanique on a solo run to beat the last defender and goalie.
The G10 team lost to UFA 6-1, GA Xpress 6-3, and Jones Bridge 5-1.
The G11 team beat GA Xpress 2-1, lost to Roswell Santos 6-0, and lost to Jones Bridge 2-1.
The G12 team beat GA Xpress 1-0, lost to Roswell Santos 3-0, and beat Jones Bridge 3-0.
The B9 team tied GA Express 3-3 and lost to Jones Bridge 4-1.
The B10 team lost to GA Express 3-2 and beat Jones Bridge 6-3.
The B11 team lost to GA Express 1-0 and tied Bryson Park 1-1.