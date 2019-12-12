Some local young soccer players got to lift up the ultimate prize after battling through some older competition this past weekend.
The Rome Soccer Stars won the Georgia Recreation and Park Association’s U12 Coed Class A soccer state championship in Dalton to complete their 2019 season on top.
The team is comprised of local players from Rome and began the single-elimination tournament with a 3-2 win over Colombia County in the semifinals. The squad then topped Bartow County 1-0 in overtime to capture the state crown.
Although the squad competed in the U12 division, several of the players are much younger and competed against players two to three years older than them throughout the season.
Players are Cristian Vicente, Oliver Vicente, Matthew Monzon, Alberto Monzalvo, Mauricio Martinez, Alan Lopez, Julio Cesar Cux, Jason Cruz-Reyes, Andy Chanchavac, Michael Calel White, and Bryan Peinado. The team is coached by Julio Myia.