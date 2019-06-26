The YMCA Arsenal Rome Boys U14 2005 team’s postseason run at the United States Youth Soccer Southern Regionals was cut short this past weekend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
They event featured state champions and selected finalists from Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.
In its opening game, Arsenal avenged a loss in the Georgia state finals by beating the CFA Gainesville ‘Archies’ 4-2.
In the first half goalkeeper Will Payne had seven saves as CFA went up 1-0. Steven Villatoro then tied it up assisted by Yejezkel Parada. In the second half goalkeeper Jason Cux made nine saves, but again Rome trailed 2-1.
Cesar Perez then scored to tie the score 2-2, and Villatoro scored his second goal of the game to put Arsenal up 3-2. Gavyn Williams scored from a direct kick to make the final 4-2.
On Saturday, the team lost the Oklahoma state champions 3-1 despite Payne totaling five saves in the first half and Cux adding eight saves in the second half. Arsenal’s lone goal came from Parada in the first half on an assist by Joshua Hernandez.
Arsenal closed out play with a 3-0 loss to North Texas champion Dallas Kicks. After allowing three goals in the first half, Arsenal held Dallas scoreless for the remainder of the match, but wasn’t able to get the ball in the net.