The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams were led this weekend by Joey Kunczewski and the U15 girl’s 2 strong wins and posted a 7-4-2 record to make it 34 wins, 37 losses, and 11 ties for the season.
The G’04 C-Red nabbed two wins over the weekend moving them to third place and improving their record to 5-1. On Saturday, Arsenal topped 4th place SSA Chelsea Black 3-1. Arsenal opened the scoring early in the 1st half when Kunczewski curved a ball into the net off of a corner kick. A few minutes later, Alexis Medrano found the back of the net on another corner kick with Deyvis Reader getting the assist. Chelsea managed to cut the score to 2-1 early in the second half, but Arsenal responded when Olivia Beach slotted home a goal off an assist from Kunczewski, giving Arsenal the 3-1 win. Sophie Gaither recorded 5 saves in goal and Reader added 4. On Sunday, Arsenal travelled to Newnan and topped fifth place SSA Chelsea White 3-1. Beach opened the scoring early in the 1st half when she slammed a ball into the net off a nice pass from Kunczewski. Joey scored an unassisted goal late in the first half eluding several defenders before hitting the the left side of the net giving Arsenal a 2-0 lead. Chelsea cut the lead to 2-1 in the second half, but Malone Christen added an insurance goal for Arsenal off a pass from Medrano for the 3-1 win. Gaither recorded 4 saves in goal. Arsenal hits the road for two games this weekend, facing 6th place UFA South Georgia Premiere on Saturday in Tifton before playing 11th placed Smyrna Soccer Club on Sunday in Mableton. Kunczewski is currently tied for 1st in the league in scoring with six goals.
The G’02 A beat Roswell Santos Blue 2-1.
The G’04 C-Blue lost to SSA Chelsea Green 5-1 and SSA Smyrna Select Red 1-0.
The G’06 C-West beat Troup county’s AFC Lightning 5-2 on Saturday and Hampton’s CU 1-0 on Sunday. Their 4-2-2 record has them in 5th place.
The B’01 I lost to KSA Premier 7-0.
The B’03 I tied 1stplace MAYS 1-1 and beat last place NASA Elite Milton 3-2. Their 5-2-1 record has them in 2nd place.
The B’03 III-North lost to NASA Select 2-0.
The B’04 II-B beat Forsyth’s UFA Gold 4-0.
The B’05 I tied 3rd place Bryant Park SC Elite 1-1.
The YMCA Rome Arsenal Academy teams visited Chattanooga Saturday earning a 8-4-1 record. That gives them a season record of 31-42-8. They travel to Duluth next weekend to play GA Express and host Dalton’s Lady Belles on Sunday.
The B’10 beat Chattanooga FC North 9-1 with goals from Harrison Diaz (3), Carlos Sanchez, Daniel Martinez, Charl Glover, Wilmer Morales, and Hudson Hoyt. Then they beat Chattanooga FC South 8-0 with goals from Diaz (3), Neymar Lopez (2), Sanchez, Ronik Patel, and Martinez.
The B’09 beat Chattanooga FC White 3-2 on a wonderful shot and a PK by Spencer Baker as well as a nice goal from Henry Rodriguez. Then they beat USC Elite 6-0 behind a controlling midfield led by Saul Valerio, Elijah Middleton, and Rodriguez.
The B’08 beat Chattanooga FC Select 9-4 with goals from Cristian Perez (5), Brayden Broster (2), and Kayden Penney (2).
The B’07 beat the Cleveland Flames 12-0 and then the Chattanooga FC Elite.
The G’10 lost to the G’09 Chattanooga FC Select 6-1 although they led at the half with the lone goal from Melanie Hernandez. They then beat the G’10 Chattanooga FC Select Blue 6-0 with 4 goals from Hernandez and two more from Sophie Studdard and Sulmy Canas. The girls got great support from goalies Haven Penney, Brynn Massengill, and Studdard.
The G’09 lost 4-2 to Chattanooga FC Blue with goals coming from Emily Gentry and Liliana Tapia. They then beat Huntsville United 4-0 with goals from Avagail Barksdale and Lilli Mock both assisted by Annie Watterson who also added a brace of her own with assists coming from Bella Echanique and Mock.
The G’08 beat Chattanooga FC Select 2-1 with goals by Denisse Funez and Maddie Green and Chattanooga FC Premier 0-0.
The G’07 tied the Cleveland Storm 4-4 and lost to CFCA Elite 2-0.