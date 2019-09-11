The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams opened the season this weekend with an 8-5-2 record.
The Girls 2007 (birthdays, Under 13) jumped into first place of the Athena C-West division. They got a 1-1 tie on Saturday with Warner Robin’s Legion FC thanks to a goal from Andrea Valerio Martinez. Then they got a big 3-0 win on Sunday over Fayetteville’s AFC Lightning. Emily Cooper got the hat trick. They next play in Emerson next Saturday.
The G’04 Athena B beat Lilburn’s GSA South Red 8-0. Malone Christen started the scoring in the 5th minute when she finished a strong goal off an assist from Irelyn Stone. Jasmine Rodriguez upped the score to 2-0 with the assist from Carlee Brock, and Olivia Beach scored off an assist from Alexis Medrano to stake Arsenal to a 3-0 halftime lead. Beach started the 2nd half with a quick goal in the 44th minute off another assist from Medrano, and Joey Kunczewski scored unassisted to boost the lead to 5-0 in the 48th minute. Isabelle Phillips scored on a nice assist from Kunczewski in the 51st minute, while Christen slammed her 2nd goal of the game home off an assist from Isabella Galysh. Stone finished the scoring for Arsenal with a nice shot late in the game. Sophie Gaither recorded five saves in goal for the shutout. They next play in Carrollton Sunday.
The G’04 Athena C took the points from Griffin’s AFC Lightning on Saturday then lost to Tophat White 4-2. Arsenal twice managed to tie the game, the first coming in the 37th minute when Emily Bartleson scored off an assist from Ireyln Stone to knot the action at 1. The second came in the early moment of the 2nd half when Azae Tutt scored on a beautiful cross-goal shot on an assist from Emily Bartleson. Ryli Howe recorded seven saves in goal. They next play in Atlanta Sunday.
The G’02 beat Roswell Santos Blue 3-1 on Saturday and drew 0-0 with Lilburn’s Bryson Park Sunday. They play at home next on Sunday with Canton’s GA Impact.
The B’07 Classic III-North lost to Mays Striker Blue 4-3 in Atlanta on Saturday. Sunday they beat SSA Northside Yellow 3-0. Michael Aldana got 3 goals, Klae Theakston 2, and Ezekiel Donner 1. They play SSA Black in Dallas next Sunday.
The B’06 II-Black had a great Labor Day weekend at the Publix Atlanta Cup. They won the Centennial division with a 4-0 record. Saturday they beat SSA Central Black 8-0 with goals from Grayson Perry (2), Mateo Trujillo (2), Nehemias Morales (4 assists), Alexis Valencia (2 and 2 assists), and David Monroy. They then beat Tucker’s TYSA Triumph 8-0 with goals from Gabe DeHart-Corner (4), Trujillo (2 assists), Valencia (2 and 2 assists), and Joshua Girgis.
On Sunday they beat Kennesaw’s KCSC Scouts 5-0 with goals from Trujillo (2), Valencia (2 assists), Girgis, and Monroy. That put them in an afternoon championship rematch with KCSC where they won 4-0 with 2 goals from Trujillo (assist DeHart, Grimaldo), Perry (assist DeHart), and Monroy (assist Valencia).
This Saturday they beat Hampton’s Atlanta Fire United South 3-1 with a goal from Perry (assist Grimaldo) and 2 from Trujillo (assists Morales, DeHart-Corner). Next weekend they travel to NASA and host Smryna.
The B’05 I lost to Athens United Gold 3-1 with the goal from Steven Villatoro. They host Atlanta Fire and GA Express next weekend.
The B’04 II West lost to MAYS Striker Blue 3-2 with goals from Giovanni Orellana and Henoch Sebuh. Next weekend they host the Alpharetta Ambush and visit the Decatur Wolves.
The B’03 II lost to Effingham United 3-2 on Saturday in Guyton with goals from Cooper Robinson and Estras Reynoso and then beat Carrollton’s GA Storm Silver 4-1 Sunday. They play next Saturday at Lawrenceville’s UFA then host Bryson Park’s Legends on Sunday.
The B’01 I-B beat Sugar Hill’s All In FC 2-0 with goals from Coosa’s Jorge Lopez. They are off next week.
The YMCA Arsenal Rome Academy teams hosted Villa Rica’s GA Storm Saturday in a rematch from last season’s last game where they struggled to a 1-6-2 record. This weekend they went 5-4-3.
The B’11 tied GA Storm Gold 3-3 and beat Silver 7-3.
The B’10 lost to GA Storm Gold 5-0, tied Silver 3-3, and beat Bronze 7-6.
The B’09 lost to GA Storm Gold 4-1 and tied Silver 3-3.
The B’08 lost to GA Storm Silver 6-1.
The G’11 beat GA Storm 7-2.
The G’10 beat GA Storm 5-2.
The G’09 beat GA Storm 10-0.
The G’08 lost to GA Storm Gold 4-0.