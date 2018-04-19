YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal weekly update for 4/15/18
The YMCA’s Arsenal Rome Select and Academy teams got some games in before the storm. The Select teams posted a 2-3-2 making their season record 15-11-4. Over the past two weekends the Academy teams carded a 6-2-1 record with Brookhaven and a 3-7-4 with the Cherokee Impact making their season record 25-38-13.
The G14 C East tied first place UFA Gold 2-2 on Saturday at Grizzard Park. Arsenal opened the scoring with a nice goal from Ashley Marin off an assist from Alexis Medrano. Malone Christen upped the score to 2-0 late in the first half on an assist from Olivia Beach. UFA struck back in the second half scoring an early goal on a penalty kick before adding an equalizer midway through the half. Arsenal had several shots on target but just missed. Deyvis Reader recorded eight saves in goal. Arsenal’s 1-0-1 record puts them in 7th place, and they host 8th place UFA Norcross Red on Saturday. Christen currently sits 2nd in the division in scoring with 3 goals.
The G14 D lost to Tophat 6-0 Saturday. That puts them at 1-3 and in 7th place. Next week they host SSA Chelsea Red.
The B13 II West team beat MAYS Striker Premier 3-0. They are tied for 2nd with a 5-2 record and host the Alpharetta Ambush Red next weekend.
The B13 V West lost to MAYS Striker White 4-0. They visit the Alpharetta Ambush White next week.
The B14-III West tied Richmond Hill 2-2 last weekend. Saturday they beat UFA Black 2-1. Their 4-0-1 record has them in 1st place. Next weekend they visit SSA Chelsea White on Saturday then host Concorde Fire South Black on Sunday.
The B15 Red beat NASA 5-0. Their 3-2 record has them in 5th place. Next week they host 1st place GA Rush on Saturday and visit 8th place Concorde Fire Central Elite Sunday.
The B15 IV Blue lost to the Alpharetta Ambush 4-0.
The G9 lost to Cherokee’s Impact Elite 6-0; tied them again 3-3 with goals from Millie Hopper , Bella Echanique, and Lilliana Tapia; then beat their Premier team 3-2. Scoring came from Hopper, Isabella Sanchez (assist Bella Echanique), and Annie Watterson (assist Tapia).
The G10 lost to Elite 6-0 and Premier 4-2. Maddie and Sara scored.
The G11 beat Brookhaven 4-2 last week. This week they lost to Impact Elite 6-3 and tied Premier 2-2.
The G12 beat Brookhaven 6-2. This week they lost to the Impact Premier 6-0.
The B9 beat Brookhaven Elite 4-1 with early goals by Wallace Ordonez and Saul Valerio. Two more goals by Wallace and Spencer Baker and a shut out by goalie Grant Molnar finished out the first half. In the second half Brookhaven snuck one in, but Bryant Abney saved a PK to finish the game 4-1. In the second game with Brookhaven Gold Trey Moore scored his first goal to lead Arsenal to a 4-1 win. They tied Impact Elite 4-4 and beat Premier 5-1.
The B10 lost to Brookhaven Elite 7-2 and Brookhaven Gold 7-2 before tying Brookhaven White 3-3. They lost to Impact Elite 5-1 and Premier 4-1.
The B11 beat Brookhaven Gold 6-1 and then beat Brookhaven Elite 3-0. They beat Impact Elite 3-1 and tied Premier 1-1.