The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams were led this weekend by the U14 boy’s (2005 birthdays) 2 strong wins and posted a 6-8-1 record to make it 27 wins, 33 losses, and 9 ties for the season.
The B’00 I-B lost to 1st place MOBA 7-3 and 2nd place Columbus’ Red Star 3-2. They are now in 3rd place with a 4-2-1 record. Division scoring leader Alex Winters got 3 goals against Arsenal to make 12. Arsenal’s Arturo Leon and Eduardo Zavala are tied for 2nd with 8.
The B’01 I lost to 2nd place Alianza Elite 2-1 and 1st place MAYS Striker Elite 3-0.
The B’03 I beat 9th place Smyrna SC 6-5 and 4th place CFA Dalton 4-3. They host 1st place MAYS and last place NASA Elite Milton next weekend. Their 4-1-1 record has them in 5th place.
The B’03 III-North lost to NASA Select 2-0.
The B’04 II-B lost to Columbus Red Star 2-1 and Chiefs Premier 3-1.
The B’05 I hosted Alpharetta Ambush Saturday then Steamers FC Sunday, and defeated both by the same score of 4-1. Yejezkel Parada ambushed Alpharetta with a hat trick 3 goals. Maddox Pyle and Cristian Delgado provided assists. Bleu Winters scored a header. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 3 saves. Against Steamers FC, Steven Villatoro and Bleu Winters earned assists on Tyler Garrett’s 2 goals. Parada scored to earn a total 4 goals for the weekend. Villatoro got a PK. Payne had 1 save. The team is currently in 5th place (out of 12 teams) in Classic I with 25 points. The team will host 2nd ranked BPSC Elite next Saturday and then travel to Savannah to play against Savannah United on Sunday.
The B’06 III-Yellow beat NASA Select 5-2 on goals from Mateo Trujillo (assist Yaser Samha) Jacob Dupree (Alexis Valencia), Grayson Perry, and Samha. Their 4-2-1 record has them in 3rd place.
The G’00 B-Red tied RYSA Lady Revolution 3-3.
The G’02 A beat 4th place UFA Gold 3-0 and lost to 5th place GSA North 5-0.
The G’04 C-Red lost to 7th place Henry County United 3-2 on Sunday at Grizzard Park. Arsenal scored first when Payton Brown blasted in a penalty kick less than a minute into the game. Henry County then netted 3 straight goals in the second half, grabbing the 3-1 lead. Joey Kunczewski scored late in the second half off an assist from Deyvis Reader to cut the lead to 3-2, but Arsenal was unable to find the equalizer as time ran out. Sophie Gaither finished the day with six saves in goal. Arsenal sits in 4th place with a 3-1 record. They play 3rd place Chelsea Select Black Saturday at Grizzard Park and 5th place Chelsea Select White Sunday in Newnan.
The YMCA Rome Arsenal Academy teams hosted Smyrna Saturday earning a 1-4-2 record and Cherokee Sunday earning a 2-14-2 record. That gives them a season record of 23-38-7. They travel to Chattanooga next weekend.
The B’10 lost to Smyrna White I 9-6 Saturday with goals from Harrison 3, Charles, Runik, and Naymar. Then they lost to Smyrna White II with goals from Harrison 3 and Carlos. On Sunday they lost to Cherokee Impact’s Elite 5-1 with a goal from Harrison and then beat Premier 4-1 with goals from Runik 2, Harrison, and Naymar.
The B’08 lost to Smyrna White I 8-1 Saturday and then lost to Smyrna White II 8-0. On Sunday they lost to Cherokee Impact’s Elite 7-1 and then tied Premier 2-2.
The B’07 beat Smyrna White I 7-4 Saturday with goals from Trey Luke, Klae Theakston, Gabriel Sandoval (hat trick), Luis Yancor, and Angel Tapia. They then tied White II 2-2 with a goal from Dean White (assist Tripp Watterson) and Giovani Echanique (assist George Loveless. On Sunday they lost to Cherokee Impact Elite 6-3 with goals from Watterson, Sandoval (assist Echanique), and Theakston. They came back to beat Cherokee Impact Premier 3-2 with a brace from Theakston and the winner from Echanique on a PK.
The G’10 lost 8-2 to Impact Elite with goals from Melanie Hernandez and 6-3 to Premier with goals from Emma Barron (2) and Hernandez. The girls got great support from new goalies Kat Hartner, AK Edwards, and Sophie Studdard.
The G’09 lost 3-0 to Impact Elite and 6-3 to Premier with goals from Lilliana Tapia (2, assist Isabella Sanchez) and Daniella Sanchez. They then played a tough 3rd game with Impact Gold dropping it 5-4 with goals from Tapia (2 assists), Isabella, Daniella, and Lyla Patterson ( assist Brulote Salmon).
The G’08 lost 4-1 to Impact Elite with a goal by Denisse Funez. They then tied Premier 0-0.
The G’07 lost to Impact Elite 5-0 and CFCA 4-1.