YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal teams post 5-9-1 week
The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams had a stormy weekend, posting a 5-9-1 record to make it nine wins, 15 losses, and six ties for the season.
The B’06 (U13) III-Yellow tied the Three Rivers Athletic Club from Ellijay 3-3 to make it into 3rd place. They host Roswell Santos next week.
The B’05 I beat Concorde Fire Central Elite 2-0 to settle into 3 way tie for 3rd place.
The B’04 II-B lost to RYSA Revolution Blue 5-2.
The B’03 I beat Steamers Elite 3-2.
The B’03 III-North lost to the CFA Gainesville Archies 10-2.
The B’01 I lost to Augusta Arsenal Gold 1-0 and NASA Premier Milton 3-2.
The B’00 I-B did not play.
The G’06 C-W beat MOBA 2-1 and AFC Lightning Red 2-1 to find themselves in a tie for 1st place.
The G’04 C-Blue lost to GA Storm Silver 3-2 and Jackson County Alliance Premier 2-0.
The G’04 C-Red did not play.
The G’02 A beat Tophat White 5-0 and lost to AFC Lightning Red 3-2.
The G’00 B-Red lost to Oconee FC Red 8-0 and Kalonji Soccer Academy 7-0.
The YMCA Rome Arsenal Academy teams hosted North Atlanta Saturday and got rained out in Dalton on Sunday. The posted 6 wins and 7 losses to give them a season record 17-14-3. Next weekend they host Carrolton’s GA Storm and SSA Gray from Armuchee.
The B’10 lost to NASA White 6-2 and NASA Blue 6-1.
The B’09 beat NASA White 5-2 and NASA Blue 2-1.
The B’08 lost to NASA 15-0.
The B’07 beat NASA 5-2 with goals from Klae Theakston (2), Trey Luke, and Gabriel Sandoval. Giovani Echanique got a goal and 3 assists.
The G’10 lost to lost to Tophat White 6-2 with goals from Melanie Hernandez and Emma Barron.
The G’09 beat Tophat Navy 7-0 even though it was tied at half time before the girls turned it on in the second half. Liliana Tapia, Avagail Barksdale and Emily Gentry all had a brace while Georgia Kate Barksdale finished off a wonderful cross from her sister for the 7th. Georgia Kate Barksdale and Daniella Sanchez combined for the shutout in goal. It was a great game complete with very good defensive performances from Isabella Sanchez, Bella Echanique, Lorraine Lom, Millie Hopper and Lyla Patterson. In the 2nd game against Tophat White the girls won 3 to 2. Goals came from Tapia, Hopper and Brylee Salmon.
The G’08 lost to Tophat White 5-2 with goals from Mary Silver, Ella Weaver and beat Tophat Silver 3-2 with goals from Allyse King, Kyleigh Adams, and Weaver.
The G’07 lost to Tophat White 4-1 and Tophat Blue 1-0.