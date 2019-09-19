The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams recorded a 6-6-2 record this weekend to put their record for the season 14-11-4.
The G’06 Athena B traveled to Gainesville to tie the Lanier Sharks Navy 1-1 on Saturday. On Sunday they beat the Decatur Wolves Elite 3-2. They are tied for 3rdand next travel to Atlanta on the 29th.
The G’04 Athena B lost to GA Storm Elite 4-3 in Carrollton Sunday. They host Metro Atlanta Saturday and travel to 1st place Roswell on Sunday.
The G’04 Athena C lost to Inter Atlanta Premier 2-0 on Sunday. They travel to Jefferson Saturday and host Macon on Sunday.
The G’02 beat Canton’s GA Impact 6-0 Saturday and lost to AFC Lightning 3-0 Sunday.
The B’07 Classic III-North lost to SSA Chelsea Black 1-0 in Dallas on Sunday.
The B’06 II-Black beat NASA Premier Black 6-1 on Saturday. Willie Soldevilla got a hat trick with assists from David Monroy and Jacob Dupree. Grayson Perry scored assisted by Mateo Trujillo. As did Nehemias Morales. Gabe Dehart got 1 assisted by Jaden Wood. On Sunday they beat Smryna Black 4-2. Perry got the hat trick with assists from Morales and Trujillo. Brodie Massengill got the 4th goal off a corner kick by JJ Grimaldo. Their 3-0 record has them in a 3-way tie for 1st. Grayson Perry is in 2ndplace in scoring with 5 goals. They host Gainesville’s 4th place Alliance on Saturday and travel to Dawsonville’s UFA Sunday in a showdown between 1st place teams.
The B’05 I beat Atlanta Fire Premier 1-0 Saturday. Will Payne and Jason Cux each had 5 saves. Steven Villatoro scored the lone goal via direct kick. They tied GA Express from Gainesville 3-3 on Sunday. Will Payne had 6 saves; Jason Cux had 5 saves. Villatoro scored via PK. Tyler Garret scored at the net, assisted by a backheel pass from Joshua Hernandez. CJ Acas scored on an assist by Yejezkel Parada. They are at rivals CFA Dalton next Saturday.
The B’04 II West lost to Alpharetta Ambush 4-0 Saturday and the Decatur Wolves 1-0. They play next Saturday in Brookhaven.
The B’02 II beat Lawrenceville’s UFA 5-2 and are now tied for 3rd place.
The YMCA Arsenal Rome Academy teams hosted Brookhaven FC Sunday and went 5-7-4 to bring their season record to 10-11-7.
The B’11 lost to Brookhaven Gold 3-2, Black 3-2, and tied White 5-5.
The B’10 tied Brookhaven Gold 5-5, beat Black 5-3, and tied White 4-4.
The B’09 lost to Brookhaven Gold 5-1, beat Black 2-1, and lost to White 4-1.
The B’08 lost to Brookhaven Black 4-1 and White.
The G’11 lost to Brookhaven 4-1.
The G’10 lost to Brookhaven 5-3.
The G’09 Red beat Brookhaven Gold 5-0. Liliana Tapia opened the scoring assisted by Ansley Burns. Tapia doubled the lead in the 2nd half through a Sarah Harris assist. Millie Hopper then earned and converted a penalty. Avagail Barksdale scored twice assisted by Lyla Patterson once.
The G’09 Gray beat Brookhaven Black 1-0 on a goal from Alexa Damer.
The G’08 Red tied Brookhaven Gold 2-2.
The G’08 Gray tied Brookhaven Black 2-2.