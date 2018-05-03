YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal teams edge closer to tournaments
The YMCA’s Arsenal Rome Select and Academy teams enjoyed the change in weather this weekend. The Select teams split a 3-3 record to bring their season record 23-19-5. The Academy teams went 3-7-2 in Carrollton with the GA Storm on Saturday and 3-3-1 with Jones Bridge in Atlanta on Sunday making their season record 37-58-18.
The G14-C East went 1-1 over the weekend to bring their season record to 3-1-1. On Saturday, Arsenal topped sixth place UFA Black on the road 3-0. Arsenal opened the scoring early in the 1st half when Isabelle Phillips found the back of the net off an assist from Malone Christen. Christen added a second goal midway through the 1st half off an assist from Joey Kunczewski. Devyis Reader closed out the scoring with a goal in the 2nd half off an assist from Christen. Reader and Ryli Howe combined in goal to earn the shutout. Reader recorded 2 saves while Howe added 2.
On Sunday, they fell to 2nd place RYSA Lady Revolution Blue 2-0 at Grizzard Park. Reader recorded six saves. Arsenal now sits in 5th place. The squad plays 3 games this coming week, facing 10th place Oconee Football Club on Friday at Oconee, 1st place Athens United at Athens on Saturday before returning home to play 9th place Ambush White on Sunday. Christen sits in 3rd place in the division in goals scored with 4, while Kunczweski is in a tie for 4th place with 3.
The B13 II West improved their record to 8-2 this past weekend. On Saturday, they traveled to Sugar Hill and defeated 8th place PPA All-In Futbol Club 05 Blue 5-1. Gavyn Williams took a corner kick and then converted a rebound from that into an assist to Steven Villatoro, who scored with a header. Maddox Pyle was fouled, and Williams scored on a 35 yard direct kick. Cesar Perez provided an assist to CJ Acas, who dribbled past the PPA keeper to score. Pyle scored, with an assist from Williams. Acas provided an assist to Villatoro, who scored with another header at close range. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 9 saves. Ezra Guerrero provided a defensive save by kicking away a PPA strike just before the goal line. The team is currently in 2nd place. Gavyn Williams is leading the league in scoring with 13 goals. The team will host Concorde Fire West Black to close out the regular season next Sunday.
The B14-III West lost to 2nd place SSA Chelsea Smyrna Red 9-0 and 1st place Rockdale Revolution Blue 1-0 to drop to 4th place.
The B15 Red beat 9th place GSA North Premier 2-0. Their 5-3 record has them in 4th place.
The G9 lost to GA Storm Gold 2-1 and beat Silver 6-3.
The G10 lost to GA Storm Gold 6-2 and Jones Bridge 4-0.
The G11 lost to GA Storm Gold 4-3, tied Silver 2-2, and tied Jones Bridge 0-0.
The G12 lost to SSA Blue 11-1 and beat Jones Bridge 2-1.
The B9 came out strong with goals by Wallace Ordonez and Julio Cesar Cux in the 1st half. Andon Rosser had 5 saves in goal, which held them to a 2-2 tie in the 1st half. They got two more goals from Cux and Saul Valerio and five saves by Treylin Moore, but they could not keep them out of the net and fell 7-4. The boys came out strong with a breakout goal by Nicholas Styperek. We followed that up shortly with two goals by Bryant Abney and Cux assisted by Abney. Rosser had 3 saves in the 1st half. They came out even stronger in the 2nd half with another goal by Styperek and a 3rd goal by Abney for a hat trick. Spencer Baker got a hat trick in the second half with one assist by Matthew Sanker. Other goals came from Andon Rosser (2) and AG Edwards. Trey Moore and Markus Price shut them down in goal to earn an 11-3 win. On Sunday versus Jones Bridge Abney put one in the net off of a free kick and chipped another in from a corner. Rosser had 2 saves. Jones Bridge snuck one in, but they held on to win 2-1.
The B10 lost 6-3 to GA Storm Gold. They came out with a bang with an early goal by Wallace Ordonez. Saul Valerio had 4 saves in the 1st half in goal. The 2nd half saw goals by Roger Hartman and Jackson Faulkner. Jackson had two great saves in goal. They fought hard Sunday with over 12 shots on goal but only two hit the net. Goals were by AG Edwards and Spencer Baker. Abney held them off in goal with 12 saves but they lost 3-2 in the final 2 minutes.
The B11 lost to GA Storm Gold 4-3 and tied Silver 3-3. On Sunday they beat Jones Bridge 3-2.