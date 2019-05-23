The YMCA Arsenal Soccer Club 2009 10U Girls team sent two sides to participate in the Challenger Cup in Atlanta with both squads coming away with championships.
After three straight victories, the Gray team went up against Brookhaven Black for the championship. The team had already defeated Brookhaven 5-4 earlier in the tournament, and Arsenal was able to come away with a 3-0 victory for the championship.
Arsenal went up in the first minute on a goal from Isabella Sanchez, and two late goals from Sanchez and Lilli Mock sealed the win for the Gray team.
The team began the tournament with a 5-1 win against the Lady Chiefs. Arsenal went down early to an own goal but tied the game up just before halftime on a goal from Sanchez. In the second half, Mock added two goals, and Daniella Sanchez also scored.
In Arsenal’s first win against Brookhaven, Lyla Patterson, Millie Hopper, Annabel Chandler, Isabella Sanchez and Daniella Sanchez each scored a goal in the 5-4 victory.
In the third game of the day, Arsenal got by with a 2-0 win against Smyrna Soccer Club. Patterson and Isabella Sanchez scored goals for the Grays.
Arsenal saw strong defensive performances from Chandler, Emily Gentry, Ivey Dunn and goalkeepers Hopper and Daniella Sanchez.
Two victories by the Red team in the three-team bracket put Arsenal in the championship game against Inter Atlanta.
Arsenal was down 1-0 at halftime before Brylee Salmon scored to tie the game. Avagail Barksdale’s goal sent the Red team to a 2-1 victory.
Arsenal opened play with a 6-4 win against Decatur Dekalb YMCA. Arsenal trailed 2-1 at halftime before coming back to take the win.
Barksdale had a hat trick for Arsenal, Liliana Tapia scored twice, and Bella Echanique scored a goal.
The second game of the day was another win against Inter Atlanta, which Arsenal won 4-2.
Barksdale, Tapia, Salmon and Sarah Harris each scored a goal for Arsenal.
The red team saw dominant defensive performances from Sarah Harris, Lorena Lom, Aleksah Stroud, Stefani Torres and goalkeeper Georgia Kate Barksdale.