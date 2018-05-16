YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal teams begin state cup qualifying
Three Arsenal Select teams are attempting to qualify for the State Cup. The B15 play this Saturday at 10am at Grizzard Park against Concorde Fire South Black. The B13 play Sunday in Atlanta against Concorde Fire Central Elite. The G16 lost their play-in (1st round) game 3-2 to RYSA Revolution Blue. The other Select teams posted a 2-4-1 record to finalize their season record at 28-28-7. Five Academy teams are in tournament play this weekend.
The G14-C East finished the season this past weekend dropping two games and tying another. On Friday night, Arsenal faced 11th place Concorde Central White at Lakepoint in Emerson. Concorde scored a goal on a penalty kick to take a 1-0 lead. Arsenal battled back and tied the game with a minute to go. Lizzie Ely made a run from the center back position leading to a corner kick. Deyvis Reader hit a solid corner and Malone Christen put it in the back of the net for the a 1-1 tie. Reader recorded 2 saves in goal, while Sophie Gaither added 3.
On Saturday, they fell to 4th place Lady Chiefs Premiere 3-1. The Chiefs managed to grab a 3-0 lead. Christen was fouled in the box on a run late in the 2nd half and Payton Brown converted the penalty kick to cut the score to 3-1. Reader had 4 saves in goal while Gaither added 5.
On Sunday, they lost to 3rd place DDYSC Wolves Elite 1-0 in Stone Mountain. The Wolves managed to get a goal midway through the 1st half to take the 1-0 lead. Arsenal fought back taking numerous shots on goal but couldn't find the equalizer before time expired. Reader recorded 2 saves while Gaither added 4. Arsenal finishes the spring season in 6th place of Athena C with 4-5-2 record.
The G14-D lost to 5th place Cherokee Impact Premier 3-1.
The B13 V lost to UFA White 7-3.
The B14-III West beat Brookhaven FC 3-1 to finish the season. Victor Valencia tied for 2nd in scoring with 11 goals. Their 6-4-1 record puts them in 5th place.
The B15 Red finished their season beating 7th place UFA’s Norcross Spring 3-2. Their 6-3-1 record puts them in 4th place.