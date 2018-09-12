YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal teams begin regular season in top division
The B13 (2006 birthdays) Division III Yellow beat cross town rivals SSA Chelsea North GA 3-2 with goals from Jaden Wood (assist Mateo Trujillo), Grayson Perry (Yaser Samha), and Andy Perez (Brodie Massengill).
The B14 (2005) opened their Classic I season this past weekend with a win and a loss. On Saturday, they lost to CFA Gainesville Archies by a score of 1-4 in a game played at Garden Lakes. Cristian Delgado scored on a PK. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 8 saves. On Sunday they opened at home with a 2-0 win against AFC Lightning Gold. The game was completed at half-time due to storms. Gavyn Williams provided an assist to Cristian Delgado for the 1st goal. Then Tucker Wright was fouled in the box and scored on the resulting PK. Goalkeeper Payne had 1 save for the shut-out in the abbreviated effort. The team will host Concorde Fire U14 Central Elite next Saturday.
The B15 (2004) Div. II-B lost to GSA North Red 3-1 and NASA Elite 6-2.
The B16 (2003) Div. I tied Athens United Gold 2-2.
The B16 (2003) Div. III-North lost to All in FC GA Union 3-2.
The B18 (2001) Div. I tied the Roswell Chiefs 2-2 with goals from Kody Manikas and Cristian Fonseca.
The B19 (2000) Div. I-B faced off against the Nexus Revolution in a battle to the end on Sunday in Ellenwood. Nexus Came out strong with a goal in the first half. Arsenal came back at the end of the first half to tie it up with a beautiful cross by Lalo Zavala to Migi Perez. A second goal from Arturo Leon came late in the second half, but was quickly answered by Nexus for a 2-2 tie.
The G13 (2006) Div. C-W tied the GA Storm Elite 0-0.
The G15 (2004) Div. C-Blue scored a 1-0 win over the Lady Chiefs on Saturday at Atlanta’s Silverbacks Park. The winning goal was scored by Corrine Zumbrunn.
The G15 (2004) Div. C-Red topped Columbus FC Red Star 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in Columbus. They got on the board in the 1st half, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime. Arsenal responded quickly in the 2nd half with Olivia Beach netting a shot off a solid pass from Carlee Brock to tie the game. Beach added a 2nd goal a few minutes later off of an assist from Joey Kunczewski, moving the score to 2-1. Alexis Medrano finished the scoring when she launched a shot from 30-yards out that hit the top post and slammed into the back of the net, giving Arsenal the 3-1 victory. Sophie Gaither grabbed eight saves in goal before she had to be removed due to an injury from a collision late in the second half. Deyvis Reader finished the game in goal, notching two saves.
The G17 (2002) top Div. A lost to Tophat White 3-2.
The G19 (2000) Div. B Red lost to the Cherokee Impact 9-0 and the GA Storm Elite 7-0.
The YMCA Rome Arsenal Academy teams hosted Atlanta’s Brookhaven Saturday and Concorde on Sunday. The posted 9 wins, 6 losses, and 3 ties. Next weekend they travel to North Atlanta and Dalton for matches.
The B9 (2010) lost to Brookhaven Black 3-2 and Brookhaven White 4-1 with a goal from Chance Hopper.
The B10 (2009) beat Brookhaven Black 2-0 and tied Brookhaven White 3-3.
The B11 (2008) lost to Brookhaven White 1-0.
The B12 (2007) beat Brookhaven Black 7-3 with goals from Klae Theakston (3), Luis Yancor (2), and Angel Tapia. Giovani Echanique had 2 assists. Then they took care of Brookhaven White 8-4. Echanique got a 5 goal glut. Theakston got a goal and assist. Zeke Donner and George Loveless also got goals. Eduardo Guijosa added an assist. On Sunday they beat Concorde West Black 7-3 with a hat trick from Theakston, a PK and assist from Tripp Watterson, a goal and assist from Trey Luke, another Echanique goal, and one from Gabriel Sandoval assisted by Angel Tapia.
The G9 (2010) lost to Brookhaven Gold 4-3 on Saturday with goals from Katherine Hudgins and Melanie Hernandez (2). On Sunday they beat Concorde Black G8 8-2 with goals from Hudgins, Haven Penney (2), Hernandez, Emma Barron (2), Sulmy Canas, and Leah Alisago. Then they beat Concorde Black G9 5-4 with goals from Hudgins, Hernandez (2), Barron, and Canas. Goalie Haven Penney made 10 great saves to preserve the win.
The G10 (2009) beat Brookhaven Black on Saturday 5-1. Avagail Barksdale had the first two goals (both assisted by Annabel Chandler) followed up by a hat-trick from Lilliana Tapia. Sunday they tied Concorde West White 3-3 with a hat trick from Annie Watterson (Tapia and Emily Gentry got assists). They then lost to Concorde West Black 4-3 with 2 goals coming from Avagail (Chandler) and Isabella Sanchez.
The G11 (2008) tied Brookhaven Gold 2-2 with goals from Natalia Jones and Mollie Allmon. Then they lost to Brookhaven Black 4-2, both Arsenal goals from Maddie Green. Sunday they beat Concorde West Black 1-0 with a goal from Allyse King.
The G12 (2007) beat Brookhaven Gold 2-1 with goals from Camilla Laguna and Andrea Valerio. Then they trounced Brookhaven Black 5-0. Aidyn Hurst got the hat trick (3 goals). Lexi Day and Valerio scored the other two.