YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal teams advance to championship, semifinal matches
Arsenal played to a 1-1 tie with a goal from Lauren Akemon in the 42nd minute, but seven minutes later, the team gave up the championship-winning goal.
Arsenal also lost the opener, 1-0 to the Lady Revs, before winning the next two matches to advance to the title game for a rematch against RYSA.
Linet Chege led with two goals assisted by Akemon and Ashley Vicente in a 4-1 victory against Thomson Revolution FC. Arsenal’s other goal scorers were Akemon and Maria Garcia, assisted by Jordan Evans.
Arsenal then faced off against Henry County United’s Elite in a back-and-forth match that saw Arsenal give up a two-goal lead only to come back with four minutes left in regulation to win 4-3.
Chege and Vicente each scored twice, and Chege added an assist. Akemon and Augusta Wayt assisted on Chege’s goals and Mandy Baggett assisted on Vicente’s game-winner. The Arsenal Rome team advanced to the championship game for a rematch with the RYSA Lady Revs.
Arsenal Rome’s U17 girls played in Georgia Soccer’s Publix Atlanta Cup in Peachtree City, where the team advanced to the semifinals to fall 2-0 to Atlanta’s Lady Chiefs Premier team in overtime.
The team opened the tournament with a 5-1 win against Inter Atlanta FC’s Blues Elite team. Rhiannon Simpson scored Rome’s first goal on an assist by Micah Vance. Allison Loveman’s header, assisted by Ashley Medrano, doubled the lead, and Maggie Eddins’ goal early in the second half put Arsenal ahead 3-0, before Inter Atlanta responded with a goal. Arsenal scored two in the last six minutes on a long range free kick from Anna Ruth Parker and rebounded shot on goal by Vicente, making the final 5-1. Goalie Ryli Howe had five saves. In the final game of bracket play, Arsenal played RYSA’s Lady Revs and came away with a 2-1 win to send the team to the semifinals. Arsenal tied the score on a goal from Akemon, with Parker scoring the other goal to put them in the semifinals. Howe had 13 saves.