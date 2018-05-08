YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal team win tournament titles in season's final weeks
The YMCA’s Arsenal Rome Select and Academy teams are winding down their regular season games and beginning the tournament season. The B11 and G9 Academy teams won their divisions in the Chattanooga Scenic City Cup. The Select teams earned a 3-5-1 record to bring their season record 26-24-6.
The G9 team won the 8 team Bronze division of the Scenic City Cup this weekend by beating Chattanooga FC Select North 10-1 with goals from Avagail Barksdale (3), Lilliana Tapia (2), Daniella Sanchez, Isabela Sanchez (2), Lyla Patterson, and Emily Gentry. Saturday afternoon they beat the Murfreesboro SC Lady Strikers Gray 9-0 with goals from Gentry (4), Isabella (3), Millie Hopper, Bella Echanique (2, Lorena Lom assist on both). Tapia, Georgia Kate Barksdale, Daniella, and Avagail. Sunday they started out beating the Signal Mountain Storm 4-1 with goals from Avagail, Tapia, and Patterson. That afternoon they beat the Cherokee Impact SC Premier 3-1 in the final. It was a very tight game, 0-0 at the half. Cherokee scored first and the girls fought back to tie it up with a goal from Avagail Barksdale. The second came off a PK for a handball in the box converted by Tapia. The nail in the coffin came later with an awesome cross from Tapia to Avagail.
The B11 team won the 6 team Silver division of the Scenic City Cup this weekend by beating Southern Tennessee SC from Pulaski TN 4-1 with 4 goals from Giovani Echanique. Then they trounced Nashville FC White 12-1 with the following goal scorers: Tripp Watterson (2, Gio assist), Zeke Donner (2), Marley Price, (Watterson assist), Klae Theakston, Brallam Cux, Angel Tapia, Dimitri Castro, George Loveless, and Kosta Pateritsas. On Sunday they won their bracket by beating the Gallatin TN SC Rangers 6-4. They got goals from Theakston (Gio assist), Tapia, Gabby Sandoval, and a hat trick from Echanique. That afternoon they beat TUSC Blue from Hendersonville TN 3-0 in the final. Goal scorers were Echanique (assist Ethan Thoem), Theakston, and Pateritsas.
The G14-C East team went 1-2 over this past weekend. On Friday night, the team travelled to 5th place Oconee Football Club, losing 4-0. Rily Howe and Sophie Gaither each recorded 4 saves in goal. On Saturday, Arsenal fell to 1st place Athens United 3-0. Deyvis Reader recorded 8 saves in goal. On Sunday, Arsenal topped 8th place Ambush White 3-1 at Grizzard Park. After allowing an early goal, Arsenal battled back to tie the game at 1-1 when Joey Kunczewski scored an unassisted goal at the 20-minute mark. Arsenal’s offense hit the back of the net 2 more times in the 2nd half with Ashley Marin scoring on an assist from Reader before Reader netted the final goal off an assist from Carlee Brock. Reader had 3 saves in goal while Gaither added 4.
The weekend’s matches brings Arsenal’s record to 4-3-2 and leaves them in 6th place in Athena C East. Arsenal finishes the season this weekend with a game at 10th place Concorde Fire on Friday, facing 7th place Lady Chiefs Premiere at Grizzard on Saturday before traveling to play 4th place DDYSC Wolves Elite on Sunday. Kunczewski and Malone Christen are tied for 3rd in scoring in the league with 4 goals each.
The G14-D team went 1-1 this weekend. They won 2-0 over MAYS Strikers with goals by Isabelle Phillips and Emily Bartleson then lost 2-0 against PPA GA Storm. Their 2-4-1 record has them in 8th place. This weekend they play 5th place Cherokee Impact Premier and 10th place Roswell Lady Chiefs Blue.
The B13 II West team defeated Concorde Fire West Black by a score of 3-1 at home in their final game of the Classic II West Spring season. Gavyn Williams earned an assist, providing a cross to the net, where Bleu Winters scored with a header. Maddox Pyle scored a goal, with an assist from Cesar Perez. Williams scored a goal, with an assist from Winters. Arsenal had 23 shots on goal. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 3 saves. With 9 wins and 2 losses, the team finished the season in 2nd place in Classic II West. Gavyn Williams is leading the league in scoring with 14 goals. The team will travel to the Georgia Soccer Complex on May 20th, to play a Georgia State Cup Tournament play-in game against a tough Classic I Concorde Fire Central Elite.
The B14-III West team lost to 4th place Oconee Red 4-0. They host Brookhaven FC this weekend to finish the season. Victor Valencia is tied for 2nd in scoring with 8 goals. Their 5-4-1 record has them in 5th place.
The B15 Red team tied 4th place Chelsea Premier 2-2. Their 5-3-1 record has them in 3rd place. They finish their season this weekend hosting UFA’s Norcross Spring.
The B15 IV Blue team lost to NASA Royal 8-2 to finish their season with a 1-8 season.
The B9 team played in the Atlanta Fire United Academy Elite Cup top level Gold Division and posted an 0-3 record losing to SSA Chelsea Blue Premier 6-0, Lanier SA 3-1, and Atlanta Fire Bronze 3-1. The first two were the finalists.