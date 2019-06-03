The YMCA Arsenal Rome Boys U14 2005 team advanced to the United States Youth Soccer (11-state) Southern Regionals in Baton Rouge on June 21.
The team battled through the Georgia State Cup in Cumming as the 11th seed to move on to the regional event.
The team won their group to advance to the semifinals this past weekend and came away with a 2-1 win against Carrollton’s second-seeded GA Storm. Early in the first half on Saturday, Steven Villatoro got a breakaway goal off a pass from Yejezkel Parada. Villatoro followed up with a second goal in the second half.
Goalkeeper Jason Cux had seven saves in the first half, and Will Payne added five saves in the second half.
With the 2-1 victory the team earned state finalist silver medals and placement on Team Georgia Soccer. Teams from Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee will participate in the tournament.
Arsenal came up short 3-1 in Sunday’s finals contest against the ninth-seeded CFA Gainesville Archies.
Joshua Hernandez scored the team’s lone goal. Gavyn Williams made an assist from an indirect kick, and Cux had five saves while Payne had eight.