YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal squads move into 2nd half of the season
The G14 C topped UFA Norcross Red 2-1 at Grizzard Park Saturday. UFA got on the board late in the 1st half to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Arsenal battled back to tie the game early in the 2nd half when Joey Kunczewski netted a goal off an assist from Carlee Brock. Kunczewksi netted the game winner 10 minutes later off an assist from Alexis Medrano. Deyvis Reader had two saves in goal. The win moves Arsenal’s record to 2-0-1 on the season and leaves them in 7th place. Arsenal plays two games this weekend, away at 8th place UFA Black Saturday before facing 3rd place RYSA Revolution Sunday. Kunczewski and Malone Christen currently sit in a tie for third place in goals scoring in the division with three each.
The G14 D tied SSA Chelsea Red Smyrna 1-1 to fall into 7th place. Next week they are at 4th place Cherokee Impact Premier.
The B13 II West improved their record to 7-2 with 2 wins this past weekend. They defeated Alpharetta Ambush 1-0 Saturday. Gavyn Williams scored the lone goal. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 12 saves in the shut-out. On Sunday, they traveled to Cumming to defeat UFA 3-0. The game was played in a steady rain. Gavyn Williams scored all 3 goals for a hat trick. Isaiah Johnson provided an assist on the first. Alexis Valencia was fouled, and Williams scored his second goal on the resulting direct kick. Jacob Fisher provided an assist on Williams’ third goal. Payne had 3 saves. The team is currently in 2nd place. Gavyn Williams is leading the league in scoring with 12 goals. The team will travel to Sugar Hill next Saturday to play PPA All-In FC Blue.
The B13 V West lost to Alpahretta Ambush 2-0.
The B14-III West lost to 2nd place SSA Chelsea White 3-1 Saturday and beat 10th place Concorde Fire South Black 7-2 Sunday. Their 5-1-1 record has them in 1st place for now. Next weekend they play 7th place SSA Chelsea Smyrna Red. Victor Valencia leads the division in scoring with 8 goals.
The B15 Red lost to 1st place GA Rush 2-1 and beat 6th place Concorde Fire Central Elite 3-2. Their 4-3 record has them in 5th place. Next weekend they play 4th place GSA North Premier.
The B15 IV Blue are in 7th place after they lost to 4th place SSA Central Black 6-0 and 5th place GA Express 2-1. Next weekend they are away to NASA Royal and 6th place UFA Mountain White.
The G9 beat Concord West G8 8-1 with goals by Bella Echanique (2), Emily Gentry (3), Iris Mchagee, Annie Watterson, and Georgia Kate Barksdale. Sunday they beat Mays Striker Blue 4-1 with goals by Avagail Barksdale (2, assists Lilliana Tapia), Annie Watterson, and Isabella Sanchez.
The G10 lost to MAYS Striker Blue 4-2 and White 6-1.
The G11 beat MAYS Striker Blue 1-0.
The G12 beat Concorde White 6-1 and lost to MAYS Strikers Blue 4-2.
The B9 lost to Concorde Black B8 3-0. They lost to the Concorde B9 5-1. They lost to MAYS Striker Blue 3-2 and tied White 2-2.
The B10 lost to Concorde White 7-0. Sunday they lost to MAYS Strikers Blue 10-1 and tied Striker White 0-0.
The B11 beat Concord West 3-0 with goals from Tripp Watterson (assist Giovani Echanique), Kosta Pateritsas (assist Echanique), Echanique (assist Ridge Hardaker). On Sunday they lost to MAYS Striker Blue 2-1 with a goal from Echanique. They lost to Striker White 3-0. And they beat Striker Green 5-4 with an Echanique hat trick and goals from Angel Tapia and Ethan Thoem (assist Tapia).