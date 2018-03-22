YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal squads get back on track with wins
The G14 team opened play in Athena C East this weekend with a 3-0 win over the Decatur YMCA Wolves Premier squad on Sunday. Malone Christen opened scoring with a goal in the 1st minute of the game off an assist from Carlee Brock. Christen tallied her 2nd goal early in the 2nd half off an assist from Olivia Beach upping the lead to 2-0. Joey Kunczewski closed out the scoring on an unassisted goal midway through the second half. Deyvis Reader recorded two saves in goal to earn the clean sheet. The defensive backline of Lizzie Ely, Payton Brown, Sofia Campa and Hayley Alred limited the Wolves to only 2 shots on target for the game. The win moves Arsenal into 5th place. They return to action Saturday, April 7 at sixth place Concorde Fire.
The G14 D squad lost to SSA Chelsea White 1-0.
The B13-II team won both their home games this weekend. On Saturday, they defeated Inter Atlanta 3-1. Bleu Winters scored first with an assist from Tucker Wright. Gavyn Williams scored off a free kick. Then Isaiah Johnson provided a long free kick from the back line to the opposing goal area where Steven Villatoro broke loose from defenders to score. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 4 saves. The game was halted for an hour due to weather conditions early in the second half. On Sunday they defeated Cherokee Impact 3-0. Gavyn Williams got the hat trick. He controlled the ball after a short goal kick by the Impact goalkeeper to score his 1st goal. The 2nd came via an assist from Maddox Pyle. For his third goal, Williams scored unassisted on a 20 yard shot. Payne had 3 saves for the shut-out. They are now in a 3-way tie for 2nd. Next weekend, they will play at home against Carrollton’s GA Storm on Saturday and CFA Dalton Elite on Sunday.
The B13-V West team tied Brookhaven 1-1 on Saturday.
The B14 III West team beat AFC Lightning Gold 3-0 in Fayetteville on Saturday and GA Rush Azul 4-1 in Milton on Sunday. They are now tied for 2nd.
The B15 Red team beat Concorde Fire Central Black 8-0 in Alpharetta on Saturday and lost to the Steamers Chilpo Elite 3-2 in Lawrenceville on Sunday.
The B15 IV Blue team beat Chiefs Blue 3-0.
The G9 team lost to SSA Kennesaw Black Elite 2-1 and beat Premier 1-0.
The G10 team lost to SSA Kennesaw Elite 5-0 and tied SSA North GA Elite 3-3.
The G11 team lost to SSA Kennesaw Elite 5-0 and Premier 5-0.
The G12 team lost to SSA Kennesaw Elite 8-0 and beat SSA North GA Elite 1-0.
The B9 team came out strong against SSA Kennesaw with an early goal by Matthew Sanker. They finished the 1st half with 2 more goals, both by Wallace Ordonez, shutting them out. They let one in on a PK in the 2nd half, but had two more goals by Spencer Baker and Saul Valerio Martinez to make the final 5-1. Against SSA North GA Nicholas Styperek snuck one in for an early lead with an assist by Spencer Baker. They came back before the half with a goal. In the 2nd half SSA scored on a corner, but Arsenal answered with a goal by Spencer Baker assisted by Henry Rodriquez to tie 2-2.
The B10 team lost to SSA Kennesaw Elite 7-0 and Premier 7-3.
The B11 team lost to SSA Kennesaw Premier 4-1 and beat SSA North GA Premier 4-1.