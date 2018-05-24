YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal squads compete in State Cup games
The B15 Arsenal Select team qualified for the State Cup, a GSSA sanctioned tournament for the top 16 teams in the state. They beat Concorde Fire South Black, who finished 4th in Classic Blue, in the play-in game this Saturday. In an 8-2 thrashing goals came from Gonzalo Lemus, Brady Williams, Charlie Garcia, Eric Palacios (2), Davis Yeargan, Jose Valerio, and Emmanuel Lom. Next weekend they travel to Woodruff Farm Park in Columbus, GA to play two teams that play in the national league R3PL; Alpharetta Ambush Red and GSA Central Premier; as well as the Classic II division Kalonji SA Pro-Profile.
The B13 II West traveled to East Point to play a Classic I team Concorde Fire Central Elite, in a State Cup tournament play-in game. Arsenal was the 24th seed versus the 9th seed Concorde. Despite great effort Arsenal came up short by a score of 5-1. Arsenal held Concorde to 2 goals in the first half and 4 saves from goalkeeper Will Payne. In the second half Arsenal had 5 shots on goal. Payne had 6 saves. CJ Acas provided relentless offensive pressure on a ball-possessing Concorde defender, who had to then pass back to the Concorde keeper. He missed that ball, which Steven Villatoro capitalized on by taking a patient shot at the net, scoring the lone Arsenal goal. With a spring season record of 9 wins and 2 losses, the team finished 2 points out of the lead, in 3rd place in Classic II West. Gavyn Williams finished 2nd in the league in scoring with 14 goals.
Three of our Academy teams played in the NASA Adidas Cup with the G9 taking the championship in their division. They beat the Tophat Jr Academy Sonnett 3-2 with goals by Lilliana Tapia and Avagail Barksdale (2). On Sunday they beat Tophat White 3-1 with goals by Annie Watterson, Lilliana, and Avagail. They then tied NASA Tophat North 4-4 to win the championship on points. Lilliana registered the Gettysburg Address (4 score). Down 1-4 with only 8 min left, she added 2 quick goals followed by a PK.
The B11 lost to the Concorde Fire West Black 3-2 with goals from Ethan Thoem (Giovani Echanique assist). They lost to the Central Florida Big Sun United 8-1 with a goal from Gio. On Sunday they lost to Concorde Fire South 4-2 with a goal from Evans Drinkard (Gio assist).
The B10 lost to the Lanier Sharks White 3-1 with a goal by George Loveless. They beat NASA Southampton 6-5 with goals from Loveless (2), Gabriel Sandoval (2), Saul Valerio, Andon Rosser. On Sunday they beat Concorde Fire Green 5-0 with goals from AG Edwards, Rosser, Sandoval, Loveless, and Valerio. It was a joint shutout in goal by Grant Molnar and Rosser.
The G14 played in the United Football Academy Xtreme Cup and lost to the Alpharetta Ambush White 2-1, the UFA Norcross Red 1-0, and the Alliance SC Elite 4-0.
The G12 also played in the Xtreme Cup and beat the Concorde Fire Central White 2-1, the Peachtree City FC 6-2, and then lost in the championship to the GA Rush Blue 4-2.