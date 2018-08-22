YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal squads compete in season-opening tournaments
They came back Sunday with a blowout over Cobb YMCA Striker White 8-1. Four players scored 2 each Trujillo (assist Jaden Wood), Perry, Perez, and Valencia. That put them into the championship where they beat Metro Atlanta YMCA’s Storm 3-1. Allen Garcia got them going with a PK. Then Sergio Sanchez (assist Andy Perez) and Grayson Perry (assist Jacob Dupree) wrapped it up.
The B10 (2009) lost in the Final at the NASA Classic. Saturday they beat MAYS 7-1. Bryant Abney started off with a quick goal followed by a chip over the goalie by AG Edwards. Spencer Baker hit one in from the outside and then again with an assist from Elijah Middleton. Maysa snuck one in over the goalie’s head. After the half Henry Rodriguez snuck one by the goalie followed shortly after with another goal from Baker around the defender. MAYS came back with a goal in the 2nd half but a foul in the box let to a PK shot from Rodriguez finishing the game 7-2. Grant Molnar was a beast in goal with 8 great saves.
They then lost to NASA Tottenham 3-1. Arsenal scored the only goal against Tottenham in the tournament. Molnar was great in goal with over 10 saves as goalie. Saul Valerio scored the lone goal off a free kick. Sunday they beat NASA Chelsea 1-0 to earn another crack at Tottenham in the final, which they dropped 3-0.
The B14 (2005) travelled to Lovejoy, Georgia, last weekend to play in the Nike Cup. They played well against higher ranked teams, earning a 1-1-1 record. On Saturday, the team lost to eventual runner-up ECNL (Elite Clubs National League) Concorde Fire 3-1. Cesar Perez did amazing work getting the ball down field to Yejezkel Parada, who provided an assist to Cristian Delgado’s goal. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 9 saves. Isaiah Johnson earned a defensive save by clearing the ball off the line. In the second game on Saturday, Arsenal tied eventual champion UFA Norcross 1-1. Gavyn Williams scored the lone Arsenal goal on a run from midfield. Payne had 3 saves, including an impressive stop of a PK. Joseph Hall earned a defensive save.
On Sunday, Arsenal defeated Concorde Fire Central Elite 4-0. Isaiah Johnson scored a goal, with an assist from Parada. Delgado scored a goal near the net. Steven Villatoro scored a goal in a long run from beyond midfield. Jacob Fisher scored a goal at the net, with an assist by Delgado. Payne had 2 saves in the shut-out win. The team has been promoted to Classic I from II. Regular season games begin after Labor Day.
The B16 (2003) travelled to Hampton, Georgia to play in the Nike Cup. On Saturday, Arsenal lost to Georgia Rush by a score of 2-1 and defeated GSA North 6-0. On Sunday, Arsenal lost to Concorde Fire Central Elite 3-2. Brady Williams, Chino Garcia, and Charlie Garcia scored 2 goals each. Isaac Vardy, Emanuel Lom, and Shane O’Neill each had a goal. The team opens their Classic I season after Labor Day.
The B19 (2000) also went to the Nike Cup. On Saturday they beat the GA Rush 2-1 with goals from Pepperell’s Ramiro Alanis assisted by Alex Cornejo and Rome’s Rahdriq Turner. Then they beat UFA Forsyth Red 4-3 in a heated battle. Arsenal fought through the heat with a sneaky goal by Rome’s Carlos Jimenez through the legs of the defender off a corner kick to start Arsenal off with the lead. Rome’s Mutsa Nyamuranga put another one in the net with an assist by Turner. UFA hit the net twice in the 1st half. Arsenal came out swinging in the 2nd half with a goal from Turner before UFA tied it again. With mere seconds left in the game the winning goal hit the net off the foot of Cornejo, and the crowd went wild! Arsenal rounded out the showcase Sunday with a tie against MSC 3-3. Goals came from Migi Perez with an assist by Nyamuranga. Alanis arched in a beautiful free kick, and Wes Lorrens hit the net with an assist by Arturo from a free kick.