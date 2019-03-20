The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams added three wins to their spring season for a 4-2-1 overall record.
The B’06 Blue beat MAYS Striker White 6-2.
The B’05 I traveled to Dalton in the late evening and defeated CFA Dalton 2-1 under the lights. After a Dalton handball in the box, Steven Villatoro converted the PK. He also earned an assist by crossing the ball to Yejezkel Parada for the second goal. Keepers Will Payne and Jason Cux each had 3 saves.
On Sunday, they defeated Athens United Gold 3-1. Villatoro provided his 2nd assist for the weekend again to Parada, who netted his second goal. Isaiah Johnson provided a direct kick assist to Joshua Hernandez for a goal. Hernandez then assisted with a corner kick chested in by Maddox Pyle.
Payne had 1 save while Cux had 4. The team is now tied for 1st and will return to action this coming weekend with home games against Savannah and Columbus.
The YMCA Rome Arsenal Academy teams hosted SSA Black from Paulding County on Sunday and posted a 2-3-1 record giving them a season record of 6-18-1. Next weekend they host Metro Atlanta’s Cobb YMCA on Saturday.
The G’10 lost to SSA Black Elite 9-1 and SSA Black Premier 4-1.
The B’09 lost to SSA Black Elite, one of the top teams in the state, 9-1 with a beautiful counter attacking goal from Spencer Baker and the assist from AG Edwards. They then tied SSA Black Premier 5-5 with goals from Henry Rodriguez, Elijah Middleton, Wilmer Morales, Tristan Leezer, and Nicholas Styperek.
The B’07 beat SSA Black Premier 5-4 with 2 goals from George Loveless and Ethan Thoem, and 1 from Giovani Echanique. They then beat SSA Black Elite 6-4 with a hat trick from Klae Theakston (Emerson Morales assist), 2 goals and 2 assists from Echanique, and a goal from John Myles Mason.