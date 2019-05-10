The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams blew the opposition away this past weekend with seven wins to build a 25-4-3 overall record for the spring season.
The Boys 2006 III Green team clinched first in its division from MAYS Buckhead Blue with a competitive 2-1 victory off a goal and assist from Alexis Valencia and the other from Grayson Perry. The team will be promoted to Classic II next fall.
The team then beat SSA Chelsea Yellow 14-2 with eight different players scoring goals.
Perry, Valencia, Mateo Trujillo and Yaser Samha all scored two goals each, while Jaden Wood completed a hat trick. Brodie Massengill, Arturo Rubio and Will Ferguson each scored a goal as well.
The team is 9-0 and has two matches left in the season.
The G ’06 team clinched second in its division this weekend by posting three wins, beating the Lightning in Atlanta 2-0, Inter Atlanta Excel 2-0, and Cherokee Impact 5-1.
The team’s 7-0-2 record earns Arsenal a possible promotion to Athena B in the fall. They travel to Columbus Saturday for a showdown with undefeated, first-place team Red Star.
The B ’05 I team tied 1-1 with UFA Forsyth in Cumming. The UFA keeper deflected Joseph Hall's header off the post only to have the ball cleared directly to Steven Villatoro, who scored the important goal.
Arsenal keeper Jason Cux had six saves in the first half, while Will Payne had three in the second. The team, which is 5-4-1, will close its spring season Saturday at home against first-place Alianza.
The first place B ’04 Blue team beat Georgia Express Elite 3-2 on Saturday and MAYS Striker Blue 1-0 on Sunday to improve to 7-0. The team closes out its season Saturday in a showdown against second-place GA Rush Azul at 5 p.m. at Grizzard Park.