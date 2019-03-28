The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams went undefeated this past weekend, going 7-0 to establish an 11-2-1 overall record.
The Arsenal's Girls ’06 C-West team beat AFC Troup County 2-1 and Roswell Santos 4-2. Their 2-0-1 record and 12 points puts them in third place in their division.
The Arsenal Boys ’06 Blue team beat Alpharetta’s Ambush Grey 1-0 on a PK by Matteo Trujillo. The victory puts them in a tie for second place.
The B’05 I team defeated Savannah United Premier 3-0 on its home pitch. Yejezkel Parada made a pair of crosses to Steven Villatoro to put the game away. Parada also scored an unassisted goal, and keeper Jason Cux had two saves.
On Sunday afternoon the team defeated CFC Red Star Elite at home 2-0. Gavyn Williams earned an assist with a pass to Tyler Garrett who scored. Williams later got his own goal via PK. Cux had four saves. The team has a record of 5-2 and is currently leading the Classic First Division with 25 points.
The Arsenal squad will return to action in two weeks with an away game at Bryson Park Soccer Club in Lawrenceville.
The B’04 Blue team beat UFA Norcross Gold 9-0 and North Atlanta SA’s Select 4-0 to take sole possession of first place.
The YMCA Rome Arsenal Academy teams hosted Metro Atlanta’s Cobb YMCA on Saturday and posted a 2-1 record giving them a season record of 8-19-1. Next weekend they travel to Chattanooga.
The B’08 team lost to Mays 5-0, while The B’07 team beat Mays Striker Blue 4-0 with goals from Klae Theakston, Giovani Echanique, John Myles Mason and Eduardo Guijosa.
They then beat Mays Striker White 3-1 with two goals from Theakston and one from Ethan Thoem.