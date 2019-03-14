The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams began the spring season with a 1-2-1 record this past weekend.
The lone win came from the Boys’ 2005 Classic Division I team which defeated the Alpharetta Ambush Red 3-0.
Tyler Garrett assisted Steven Villatoro on the opening goal. Villatoro scored his second goal on a penalty kick, and Cesar Perez scored the third goal. Goalkeepers Will Payne and Jason Cux combined for five saves in the shutout.
In the team’s season opener, the boys lost to CFA Gainesville Archies 0-1 at home. Payne had four saves in the first half, and Cux had two saves in the second. Isaiah Johnson had two goal-line blocks.
The team then traveled to Suwanee where it lost to the Georgia Xpress Elite Espana by a score of 3-2. Tyler Garrett provided an assist to Joshua Hernandez, who scored in the first half, and Cesar Perez assisted Villatoro with a goal in the second half. Payne and Cux each had three saves.
The Girls 2006 C-West tied SSA Chelsea Blue 0-0.
The YMCA Rome Arsenal Academy teams went 2-11 in Brookhaven on Saturday. The teams posted a 2-4 record against Atlanta Fire United in Dallas on Sunday.
The G’10 team lost to Brookhaven 7-1 with a goal from Charley Beth Hall. Melanie Hernandez scored three goals on Sunday as they beat the Atlanta Fire Silver.
The G’09 team beat Brookhaven Gold 1-0 on a PK from Lorena Lom. The G’08 team lost to Brookhaven Gold 1-0, Silver 2-0, and Atlanta Fire Silver 1-0. The B’10 team lost to Brookhaven Gold 6-1, White 6-1, and Atlanta Fire Red 7-1.
The B’09 team lost to Brookhaven Gold 4-3 with goals from Spencer Baker, Saul Valerio and Andon Rosser. Goalkeeper Grant Molnar posted a shutout in the first half.
The team then lost to Brookhaven White 6-2 with two goals from Baker, then defeated the Atlanta Fire Red 3-2.
The B’08 team lost to Brookhaven Black 6-0 and Atlanta Fire Silver 9-1.
The B’07 team lost to Brookhaven Gold 7-2 with two goals from Giovani Echanique and assists from Klae Theakston and Ridge Hardaker.
In the second game the team lost to Brookhaven Black 2-1 with another goal from Echanique. On Sunday, the team was beaten by Atlanta Fire Gold 3-2 with goals from Luis Yancor assisted by Zeke Donner.