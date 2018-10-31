The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams stormed through the weekend with a 7-4-1 record to reach a .500 average with 41 wins, 41 losses, and 12 ties for the season.
The G’04 C-Red went 1-1 over the weekend. On Saturday, the squad travelled to Tifton and lost to 7th place UFA South Georgia Premiere 2-1. Malone Christen put Arsenal on the board in the 1st half when she lofted a nice pass from Joey Kunczewski over the keepers head and into the net. South Georgia netted two 2nd half goals to take the lead. Arsenal had several good chances to tie but couldn't find the equalizer. Sophie Gaither recorded five saves in goal. On Sunday, the team traveled to Mableton and topped 11th place Smyrna Soccer Club 8-0. Arsenal saw a slew of scorers with Christen, Kunczewski and Alexis Medrano all netting two goals. Olivia Beach and Ashley Marin each scored one. Gaither and Christen teamed up in goal to record the shutout. Arsenal now sits in a tie for 2nd place with a 6-2 record. They finish the regular season Nov. 10/11 with home games against Ambush White and UFA Black. Kunczewski and Christen currently sit in a tie for first place in the league in scoring with 8 goals.
The G’02 A beat Cherokee Impact Elite 3-1.
The G’04 C-Blue went 1-1 over the weekend. On Saturday, they traveled to Fayetteville and beat the 3rd place UFA Lightning 2-1 with Irelyn Stone scoring both goals. They lost 3-1 to 1st place GA Storm Silver in Villa Rica on Sunday. Overall, it was a successful weekend of soccer with an excellent defensive effort both days. The victory improved the team’s win total to 3 and a 6th place position with two home games remaining.
The G’06 C-West beat Concorde Fire West 4-0. Their 5-2-2 record has them in 4th place.
The B’00 I B beat UFA Red 4-2. Their 5-2-1 record has them in 4thplace.
The B’01 I lost to Rapids FC 4-1.
The B’03 I lost to 5thplace GA Rush 5-0 and tied 7thplace UFA Red 0-0. Their 5-2-3 record has them in 4th place.
The B’05 I earned 2 wins on the road as they traveled to Columbus on Saturday and to Athens on Sunday. They defeated Red Star 2-0 with goals from Gavyn Williams and Steven Villatoro. Tyler Garrett and Yejezkel Parada provided assists. Isaiah Johnson earned a defensive save by blocking a Columbus shot on goal. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 2 saves. They then defeated Athens United Gold 4-0 with goals from Cristian Delgado, Bleu Winters, Steven Villatoro, and Yejezkel Parada. Josh Hernandez, Tyler Garrett, Gavyn Williams, and Delgado provided assists. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 6 saves. Their 7-2-1 record has them tied for 4thand will host the Cherokee Impact next Saturday to close out the Classic I fall season.
The B’06 C-Yellow beat SSA Chelsea Select Black 6-1 with goals from Andy Perez (2, assists Yaser Samha), Mateo Trujillo, Jacob Dupree (assist Perez), and Alexis Valencia (2). Their 5-2-1 record has them in 3rdplace.
The YMCA Rome Arsenal Academy teams hosted Dalton’s Lady Belles Sunday with a 1-2-1 record. That gives them a season record of 32-44-9. They travel to Dallas and Kennesaw next weekend to play MAYS, Concorde, and SSA.
The G’10 lost to the Dalton Lady Belles 6-3 although they were tied at the half 1-1. Melanie Hernandez got 2 goals and Haven Penney 1.
The G’09 tied the Dalton Lady Belles 2-2. Bella Echanique began the scoring with a nicely taken shot. Annabel Chandler scored with a shot that kissed the post from a nice cross provided by Lyla Patterson. In their 2ndgame Arsenal outlasted Dalton 9-4 with goals from Dani Sanchez (2), Avagail Barksdale (2), Emily Gentry, Annie Watterson (2), Lorena Lom, and Lilliana Tapia.
The G’07 lost to Dalton 5-0.