YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal Select teams continue to battle while the B’07 team wins tourney
The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams battled and posted a winning 7-5-1 record to make it 16 wins, 20 losses, and 7 ties for the season.
The B’06 III-Yellow beat Roswell Santos 2-1 Saturday with goals from Sergio Sanchez (assist Mateo Trujillo) and Alexis Valencia (PK). On Sunday they beat GA Rush Azul 11-1. Trujillo got 2 goals and 4 assists. Grayson Perry got the 3 goal hat trick. Valencia and Yaser Samha each got 2 goals and an assist. Sergio Sanchez got 2 goals. Bowen Childs and Alan Garcia each had an assist. They are currently in 1st place but must travel this weekend to play 2nd place CFA Rome on Saturday and 3rd place UFA Mountains Black in Dawsonville on Sunday.
The B’05 I traveled to Peachtree City and defeated the MOBA White 2-1. Tucker Wright took a great shot on goal, and the MOBA keeper mishandled it. Bleu Winters was at the net to capitalize on this opportunity. With his back to the net, Winters flicked the ball over his head scoring Arsenal’s 1st goal. Joshua Hernandez later took the ball from about 30 yards out and dribbled past multiple defenders to score the 2nd goal. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 4 saves. They are tied for 3rd. They travel to Norcross next Sunday to play the 7th place Alianza Soccer Elite.
The B’04 II-B lost to Oconee FC Red 2-1.
The B’03 III-North lost to CFA Dalton 3-0 and Rapids FC 7-0.
The B’00 I-B played Piedmont SA Saturday at home. The heat did not bother them as they delivered an 8-1 beating. Ramiro Alanis opened it up with a PK. Arturo Leon curved one in from a corner shortly after and then sank another goal with an assist from Alanis. Leon made his hat trick goal with an assist from Eduardo “Lalo” Zavala shortly after. Leon was on fire with a hat trick in the first half, but he was not satisfied and went on to get his 4th haul with another assist from Lalo. Lalo then faked out the goalie and slowly dribbled one in followed shortly by a header from Irvin Campos off an Alex Cornejo corner kick. Lalo finished it off with a second goal assisted by Christian Fonseca. It was a total domination from Arsenal Rome. On Sunday they beat Snellville’s All In FC 3-1. Lalo opened the scoring with an assist by Leon. All In slipped one in just before half to tie it up. But Arsenal shut them out of the goal in the 2nd half as they put two more in the net. Migi Perez nailed one off an assist by Carlos Jimenez and Lalo caught the goalie unaware and slowly dribbled one in for the 3-1 win. Arsenal is currently second in the division. Leon is tied for 1st in goals with 5.
The G’06 C-W lost to the NSA Belles 2-1. Their 2-1-1 record has them in 2nd place.
The G’04 C-Blue beat Dahlonega’s NGA 2-0. Emily Bartleson netted the 1st goal with a nice move past the keeper. Irelyn Stone hit a heater from the right flank for the 2nd goal. The victory improves the team’s record to 2-2 and moves them into a tie for 4th place.
The G’04 C-Red topped second place Impact Premiere 4-2 in Canton on Sunday. Malone Christen netted 2 goals in the 1st half with assists from Alexis Medrano and Joey Kunczewski. Medrano added another goal when she knocked a solid corner kick from Deyvis Reader into the net, giving Arsenal a 3-0 halftime lead. Christen added her 3rd goal of the game early in the 2nd half off an assist from Medrano. Impact netted two goals in the second half. Sophie Gaither finished the day with six saves in goal. Arsenal is 2-0 on the season and is currently in second place. The squad plays host to 1st place NASA Tophat White on Saturday at Grizzard Park.
The G’02 A lost to Macon’s SAF Elite 6-1.
The G’00 B-Red tied Athens United 2-2.
The YMCA Rome Arsenal Academy teams hosted Carrolton’s GA Storm Saturday and SSA Gray from Armuchee on Sunday. The posted 4 wins and 8 losses to give them a season record 17-14-3. Next weekend they host Chattanooga and travel to Dalton.
The B’10 beat the GA Storm B’11 6-0 and lost to GA Storm B’10 2-1.
The B’09 lost to GA Storm Gold Saturday 5-3. The blistering heat did not distract these boys from a hard fought game with an early goal from Bryant Abney followed shortly after with a goal from Treylin Moore assisted by Abney. Ga Storm answered back with a goal before Arsenal finished off the half with a goal from Junior Ambrocio. They cooled off and came out ready, but the Storm put 4 in the net the 2nd half. Grant Molnar was phenomenal in goal with 18 saves in goal. They then beat GA Storm Silver 2-1. Abney got the early goal followed by Ambrocio assisted by Henry Rodriguez. Sunday they lost to SSA Gray 4-3.
The B’08 lost to the GA Storm Silver 6-0 and Bronze 4-2.
The G’10 lost to the GA Storm 6-1 with a goal from Melanie Hernandez.
The G’09 lost to GA Storm G’08 2-0 on Saturday. On Sunday they beat SSA Gray 7-0. Goals came from Annie Watterson (2), Lyla Patterson, Chandler (2), and Avagail Barksdale. Georgia Kate Barksdale got 3 assists, Lilliana Tapia 4. Georgia Kate and Lorena Lom got the shutout. The team got a stand out defensive performance from Emily Gentry, Milly Hopper, Stefani Torres, and Lom.
The G’08 lost to GA Storm 2-1 with a goal from Allyse King.
The G’07 lost to GA Storm 4-0 and beat SSA Gray 4-0.