The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams rose to an 8-4-1 record this weekend to build a strong 22-15-5 record for the season.
The G’07 Athena C-West beat the Kennesaw Phoenix 7-1 on Saturday and the Roswell Santos White 1-0 on Sunday. Their 3-0-1 record has them in 2nd place. Emily Cooper leads the division in scoring with 8 goals.
The G’04 Athena B went 1-1 on the weekend, topping fifth place Mays Sudamerica, 5-0, at Grizzard Park before dropping a tough road contest to first place Lady Chiefs Premiere, 2-1. Arsenal opened the scoring against Mays quickly as Malone Christen netted a goal in the 1st minute of play off a pass from Olivia Beach. Beach scored an unassisted goal at the 8-minute mark to up the lead to 2-0. Less than a minute later, Christen notched her second goal of the match off an assist from Joey Kunczewski. Izzy Galysh increased the Arsenal lead to 4-0 at the 32-minute mark with a perfectly-placed penalty kick into the lower left hand corner of the goal. Carlee Brock finished the scoring in the second half when she headed home a corner kick from Christen to have the final score read 5-0. Sophie Gaither earned the shutout in goal with five saves.
On Sunday, Arsenal traveled to Atlanta to face the Chiefs. They again got on the board early when Kunczewski scored on an assist from Christen, staking them to a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes. Arsenal had several shots on goal, hitting the cross bar 3 times but couldn’t find another tally. The Chiefs took advantage of a penalty kick in the final minutes of the 1st half to knot the score at 1-1 going into halftime. The Chiefs added another goal midway through the 2nd half and despite several attempts, Arsenal couldn’t find the equalizer before time expired. Gaither finished with eight saves. Arsenal’s record moves to 2-2, and they currently sit in 3rd place. Christen leads the division in scoring with 5. The squad gets a couple of weeks before resuming play at home on Oct. 19 against Steamers FC.
The G’04 Athena C beat Jefferson’s Alliance Saturday 2-1 and lost to Macon 5-1 on Sunday.
The B’06 II-Black beat Gainesville’s 4th place Alliance 3-2 on Saturday with goals from Alexis Valencia (2) and Nehemias Morales. They tied Dawsonville’s 2nd place UFA 2-2 Sunday with goals from Mateo Trujillo (2, assist JJ Grimaldo). They are currently in 1st place and play next in Alpharetta Sunday.
The B’05 I beat CFA Dalton 2-1, in Dalton. Goalkeeper Will Payne had 5 saves in the 1st half. Goalkeeper Jason Cux had 6 in the 2nd, when Arsenal played a man down. Joshua Hernandez scored both Arsenal goals, one assisted by Maddox Pyle's corner kick and one via PK. They are at next Saturday.
The B’04 II West lost to Brookhaven 5-0 Saturday. They play Concorde next Saturday in Atlanta.
The B’03 Premier beat SSA Savannah 4-3. Emanuel Lom scored 2 goals. Isaac Vardy and Gonzalo Lemus got one each.
The B’01 I-B lost to Warner Robins’ 1st place Legion FC 3-0 on Saturday then beat Lawrenceville’s Steamers FC 6-1 to settle in 3rd place. They travel to Atlanta Sunday to play SSA Chelsea Yellow.
The YMCA Arsenal Rome Academy teams traveled to Ft. Payne AL Saturday and polished off a 10-5-3 schedule to bring their season record to 20-16-10. They host Chattanooga on Sunday.
The G’11 lost to LF 4-3 and Lady Marshall United 2010 6-1.
The G’10 beat Lady Marshall United 4-0 and Oneonta 7-0.
The G’09 Red beat DCI 9-0.
The G’09 Gray beat LF 3-1.
The G’08 Red tied Lady Marshall United 0-0 and beat LF 6-1.
The G’08 Gray beat Lady DC Inferno 4-2 and lost to Lady Marshall United 2-1.
The B’11 lost to the Fusion 2-1 and beat Oneonta United 6-0.
The B’10 beat the Fusion 8-0 and beat Marshall United 8-2.
The B’09 tied the Fusion 3-3 and MC 8-1.
The B’08 tied Anniston 1-1 and lost to DCI Black 4-2.