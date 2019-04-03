The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams had a slow weekend but came out on top in one contest to push its overall record to 12-2-1.
The B’06 III Green team beat ninth-place SSA Chelsea Gray North 3-1 in Armuchee with goals from Alexis Valencia, Matteo Trujillo and Jacob Dupree, putting the team in sole possession of second place.
On Sunday, the YMCA Rome Arsenal Academy teams traveled to Chattanooga and came away with a 10-3 record improving their season record to 18-22-1.
The G’10 team beat Nashville’s TSC White’11 4-3 with goals from Melanie Hernandez, and then lost to TSC’11 Blue 7-1 with a goal from Charley Beth Hall.
The G’09 team came out strong against CFC Travel White earning a 7-1 victory. Liliana Tapia scored two goals in the first half giving the team a lead they would take into halftime.
In the second half, Avagail Barksdale scored on an assist by Emily Gentry who then scored on an assist by Barksdale. Lyla Patterson then scored off an assist from Tapia, and Annie Watterson set up Bella Echanique for a goal.
In its second game the G’09 team kept its momentum going with another win against Knoxville’s FC Alliance. Tapia, Patterson, Barksdale, Isabella Sanchez and Annie Watterson all scored goals in the win. Patterson and Annabel Chandler each had three assists, and Daniella Sanchez had an assist.
Goalkeepers Georgia Kate Barksdale and Daniella Sanchez bolstered the defense on the way to the victories.
The G’08 team beat CFC Select 3-2 with two goals from Ella Weaver and another goal from Molly Allmon. The team then beat Nashville’s Elite White 5-0. Weaver and Allmon split the goals with Allmon getting an assist from her sister Claire Allmon.
The B’07 team defeated the Redoubt Generals 6-1 with two goals from Giovani Echanique, two goals from Tripp Watterson and a goal apiece from Luis Yancon Santizo and Gabriel Sandoval. Echanique, Luis Yancor and Angel Tapia each had an assist.
The team then took down CFC Premier 7-1. Watterson, Eduardo Guijosa and Ridge Hardaker each scored two goals, and Santizo added a goal. Sandoval, Echanique, Tapia and Zeke Donner each had an assist.