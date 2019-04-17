A pair of wins from the B’06 III Green team this past weekend pushed the YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams’ overall record to 14-3-2.
The team first rolled past Brookhaven FC for a 9-2 win. Matteo Trujillo led the team with four goals and an assist, Grayson Perry had two goals and an assist, Alexis Valencia had two assists, and Sergio Sanchez and Andy Perez each had one assist.
The team then shut out GA Express 7-0 with three goals coming from Trujillo. Valencia added a goal and an assist, and Perez, Perry and Yaser Samha each scored a goal. Perez, Brodie Massengill and Alex Gomez each had an assist.
The team’s 5-0 record puts them in sole possession of first place going into the Easter break.
The B’05 I team traveled to Lilburn and lost to Bryson Park 3-2. Yejezkel Parada and Isaiah Johnson each scored a goal, while Joshua Hernandez had an assist. The team’s record of 5-3 puts them in third place.
The YMCA Arsenal Rome Academy teams traveled to Villa Rica on Saturday and struggled to a 1-6-2 record giving them a season record of 19-28-3.
The B’09 team lost to GA Storm Gold 8-5 with goals from Nicholas Styperek, Andon Rosser, Saul Valerio, Junior Ambrocio, and AG Edwards. Rosser and Valerio each had an assist.
The team also lost to Silver 4-3 with two goals scored by Junior and another by Spencer Baker assisted by Bryant Abney.
The G’10 team played GA Storm Gold twice and split losing 6-1 and winning 3-2. Melanie Hernandez scored three goals and Sulmi Canas scored a goal.