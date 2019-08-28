Two Rome YMCA Arsenal girls teams played in tournaments this past weekend and went to the finals of their respective divisions.
The Arsenal 09 Red Girls won the NASA Girls Classic in Cobb County, going 3-0-1 over two days of competition. The Arsenal 08 Girls reached the finals of the NASA Tophat Girls Classic before losing in a shootout.
Arsenal’s 09 Red Girls began their tournament last Saturday against UFA Norcross 09 Red to a 1-1 draw, with Rome’s lone goal coming by way of a strike by Liliana Tapia.
Arsenal won its second game by a decisive 5-0 final over NASA Tophat White North. Ansley Burns had three goals, while Macy Evans finished with two. Isabella Sanchez, Annabel Chandler and Millie Hopper each recorded assists.
Sunday saw the 09 Reds start out against a tough NASA Tophat White squad, but Arsenal broke out to a 3-0 first half lead and held on for a 4-3 win to advance to the finals. Burns had three goals and an assist in the tight victory, while Avagail Barksdale had a goal and an assist. Tapia recorded an assist.
The final was against the Charlotte Independence Futures and the Reds hit their stride at the right time to post a 6-0 shutout on the way to the championship. The game saw four different Arsenal players score goals, led by Tapia with two.
Isabella Sanchez, Hopper and Evans scored a goal apiece while Arsenal also benefitted from a Charlotte own goal. Burns and Daniella Sanchez each had an assist.
The Arsenal 09 Reds were aided by the defensive efforts of Lorena Lom, Lyla Patterson and Emily Gentry. Daniella Sanchez and Georgia Kate Barksdale combined for two shutouts in goal.
The Rome Arsenal 08 Girls started their tournament Saturday with a hard fought 1-0 win over local competition SSA Chelsea 08G Blue Academy I with a goal by Ella Weaver off of a free kick.
Arsenal then fell with a 1-3 loss to host team NTH Tophat 08G Blue after physically controlling the game but missing on many scoring opportunities. Kensley Skinner had Rome’s lone goal, assisted by Molly Allmon.
Arsenal started Sunday off with 3-0 win over GSA North 08G Mitts with goals by Weaver and Brinley Dixon. With a 1-1 tie between SSA and Tophat, Arsenal then advanced to the finals for a rematch against NTH Tophat 08G Blue.
In a thrilling championship game, Arsenal pushed the host team to a 0-0 tie at the end of regulation, then a 0-0 tie through the end of two extra time periods before falling in a very emotional shootout.