YOUTH SOCCER: Arsenal boys’ team comes away with two big victories
The YMCA Arsenal Rome Select soccer teams were led by the U19 boy’s (2000 birthdays) 2 strong wins and posted a 5-5-1 record to make it 21 wins, 25 losses, and 8 ties for the season.
The B’00 I-B came away with a 5-1 win vs Augusta Arsenal on Saturday. There was no score in the 1st half as both teams were feeling each other out. But Rome regrouped and came back in attack mode. Eduardo Zavala started it out with a goal assisted by Arturo Leon. Arturo, not to be outdone by Lalo, got one shortly after. Augusta got lucky on a PK, but Rome was having none of it and came back with a beautiful curved shot by Ramiro Alanis with an assist by Carlos Jimenez. Alex Cornejo picked up a goal on a deflected post shot, and Arturo finished it off for the victory. On Sunday Arsenal issued a beat down on SAF Elite with an 8-1 victory in a very physical game. Zavala got an early goal on a PK followed shortly by another PK converted by Alanis. Jimenez scored with a breakaway down the field and Cornejo tapped one in off an assist by Leon. SAF got one past the goalie on a PK to finish out the 1st half. Arsenal came back in the second with a vengeance and broke down SAF with a screaming goal by Abdias Perez off an assist from Cornejo, a second goal by Lalo, a chipped shot by Arturo, and the final goal from Christian Fonseca. Their 4 wins and a tie have them in 1st place. They return to action 10/13 hosting 3rd place MOBA who have division scoring leader Alex Winters with 9 goals. Leon is 2nd with 8. Lalo is 3rd with 7.
The B’03 I beat Savannah United 1-0 and host NASA Elite Milton next weekend. Their 2-1-1 record has them in 4th place.
The B’03 III-North lost to Mountain United 5-0.
The B’04 II-B beat Concorde Fire North Black 6-4.
The B’05 I lost to 3rd place Alianza Elite 2-0. Goalkeeper Will Payne had a season-high 10 saves in an amazing effort at the net. Their 3-2 record has them in 6th place.
The B’06 III-Yellow lost to 1st place CFA Rome 11-2 on Saturday and 2nd place UFA Mountains Black in Dawsonville 6-2 on Sunday. Matteo Trujillo got all 4 goals. That dropped them to 3rd place with a 3-2-1 record.
The G’06 C-W tied SSA Chelsea Blue 1-1 Saturday and lost to Tophat White 4-3. Their 2-2-2 record has them in 2nd place.
The G’04 C-Red topped Tophat White 4-2 on Saturday at Grizzard Park. Malone Christen started the scoring early in the 1st half off an assist from Alexis Medrano. Joey Kunczewksi netted the 2nd goal moments later, staking Arsenal to a 2-0 halftime lead. Tophat scored early in the 2nd half, cutting the lead to 2-1; but Arsenal responded with 2 goals, both from Kunczewski, giving her a hat trick. Tophat scored one more goal in the final minute making the final 4-2. Sophie Gaither recorded five saves in goal. The win moves Arsenal to 3-0 on the season and tied for 1st place. They return to action 10/14 at Grizzard Park against seventh-placed Henry County United. Christen currently leads the division with four goals.
The YMCA Rome Arsenal Academy teams hosted a few teams from Chattanooga Saturday and travel to play Dalton’s Lady Belles Sunday. The posted 3 wins and 6 losses to give them a season record of 20-20-3. They are on break next weekend and return to host Smyrna on 10/13 and Cherokee that Sunday.
The B’09 shutout Chattanooga Brainerd Saturday. They tallied 3 goals in the 1st 5 minutes from Bryant Abney, Henry Rodriguez, and Spencer Baker. AG Edwards put one in the net with no problem and a goal from Junior Ambrocia slipped in the net before the half. Arsenal came out screaming in the 2nd half with a 2nd goal by Baker. Just a minute later Saul Valerio shot one in. Henry picked up a 2nd goal and Landon Thomason, a defender, made a full field run to score, finishing the game with a 9-0 victory.
The G’10 lost to Chattanooga FC 7-5 with goals from Melanie Hernandez and Dalton’s Lady Belles 7-3 with goals from Emma Barron and Sophie Studdard.
The G’09 lost to Chattanooga FCA Elite 6-2 and beat CFCA Premier 3-2. On Sunday they beat Dalton’s Lady Belles 10-2.
The G’08 lost to Gadsden 2-1 with a goal by Denisse Funez.
The G’07 lost to Gadsden 2-0 and Dalton’s Lady Belles 1-0.