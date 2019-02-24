The Xcel Gold - Rome Aerials gymnasts scored a record high team score of 113 points at the 2019 Tucker Elite Valentine Invitational in Tucker on Feb. 16.
The team score is comprised of the sum of the top three athletes’ scores for each event. This is even a bigger accomplishment given the fact that six team members were unable to participate due to sickness.
“These ladies overcame a lot physically and mentally. It is not easy being down six team members but they came out and did their best,” Rome Aerials coach Chloe Schuttinga said. “They are working hard and it is paying off! I am so proud of them and cannot wait to see what the rest of the season holds for them.”
In addition to breaking their record high team scores, individual gymnasts received special recognition as well. Kylie Lemming took first place in the all-around in her age division with a score of 37.425.
Evie Shropshire took first place all-around in her division with a score of 37.125. Naomi Goodwin took first place all-around in her age division with a score of 36.9. Lastly, five other gymnasts were awarded individual event titles.
The team is scheduled to attend its next meet on March 8 at LakePoint Sports Community.