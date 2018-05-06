YOUTH GOLF: Kramer, Schofill claim titles at Coosa Country Club
Aidan Kramer of Oviedo, Florida, earned his first AJGA win on Sunday with a 7-under-par 206 at the Rome Junior Classic presented by State Mutual Insurance Company. Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida, topped the Girls Division with a 7-under-par 206 for her second AJGA win and first since the 2017 E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship.
Kramer, a sophomore, carded a 2-under-par 69 in windy conditions to clear the field by two strokes. The 16-year-old credited his par save on No. 15 as the difference maker after being partially blocked from the green after his tee shot.
“I’ve been looking forward to this (first AJGA) win for a long time,” said Kramer. “The scores were pretty low out here, but the last day, with the wind, made conditions difficult.”
Schofill, No. 23 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, followed up a runner-up finish at her last AJGA tournament in March with her second AJGA victory. The member of the 2017 Transamerica Scholastic Honor Roll is verbally committed to play for the University of Kentucky women’s golf team.
“Shooting my tournament best yesterday (5-under-par 66), and then a 7-under total for the tournament, this will definitely be a tournament I’ll remember forever,” said Schofill.
Past champions of the Rome Junior Classic include PGA TOUR players Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford and Roberto Castro, as well as LPGA Tour player Beth Bauer.
Hogan Ingram, a freshman at Rome High School, finished as the top local player at even-par 213 (T15). Darlington’s Lindsey Cordell finished T31 at 6-over-par 219.
Xavier Marcoux, a junior from Lexington, Massachusetts, carded three birdies and an eagle on Sunday to finish solo second in the Boys Division. A six-way tie for third included: Gavin Noble of Ringgold, Georgia; Georgia Duangmanee of Fairfax, Virginia; Grant Drogosch of Windermere, Florida; Drew Miller of Memphis, Tennessee; JM Butler of Louisville, Kentucky; and Lorenzo Elbert Jr. of East Point, Georgia.
Two-time AJGA champion Anina Ku of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, finished runner-up in the Girls Division at 5-under-par 208. Alyssa Montgomery of Knoxville, Tennessee, Jenny Bae of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Yoon Min Han of Bradenton, Florida, finished tied for third at 1-under-par 212.