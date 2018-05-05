YOUTH GOLF: Butler, Schofill lead Rome Junior Classic
John Marshall Butler, a sophomore from Louisville, carded an 8-under-par 134 over 36 holes on Saturday at Coosa Country Club to top the boys’ division standings at the annual American Junior Golf Association event. The 16-year-old carded six birdies during the second round for a 5-under-par 66.
Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida, leads the girls’ division with a 7-under-par 135. At one point during her second round, Schofill carded five birdies in six holes to take over the solo lead.
Nicolas Cassidy of Johns Creek leads players from Georgia in the field at 4-under-par 138 for a tie for fifth. Jenny Bae, the top Georgian in the girls’ division, sits at 2-under-par 140 for fourth. The Lawrenceville native has won the Rome Junior title the last two years.
Rome High freshman Hogan Ingram is the top local player in the field, tied for 18th. Ingram carded a bogey-free 3-under-par 68 in the first round. Redding Shaw (+14) and Adrian Garpvall (+16) round out the local players in the boys’ division.
Darlington’s Nea Leppanen (+15) carded three birdies competing in the girls’ division on Saturday. The final round starts today at 8 a.m.
Past champions of the Rome Junior Classic include PGA TOUR players Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford and Roberto Castro, as well as LPGA Tour player Beth Bauer.
George Duangmanee of Fairfax, Virginia, sits in solo second in the boys’ division at 6-under-par 136, while Grant Drogosch of Windermere, Florida, and Aidan Kramer of Oviedo, Florida, are tied at thrid at 5-under-par 137.
In the girls’ division, Anina Ku of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, is in second at 5-under-par 137, while two-time AJGA champion Alyssa Montgomery of Knoxville, Tennessee, is third at 3-under-par 139.