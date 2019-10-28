The brackets are set in the Unified Football League, and the playoffs kick off Tuesday with first-round games at both Riverview Park and the Boys & Girls Club fields in West Rome.
In the Junior Pee Wee Division, Dragons Black take on Dragons Gold at the Boys & Girls Club Field No. 2 at 5:30 p.m., while the Eagles take on the Indians at 5:30 p.m. on Redmond Field No. 2 at Riverview Park.
In the Pee Wee Division, the Indians face Dragons Black at 7 p.m. on the Boys & Girls Club Field No. 1, while the Blue Cats face off against Dragons White at 7 p.m. on Hi-Tech Signs Field No. 1 at Riverview Park.
The winners will advance to the semifinals, which will be played on Saturday. The finals are set for Nov. 9.
Admission for games is $3 for ages 13 years and older and $2 for anyone 12 and younger.
Links to the playoff brackets can be found at rfpra.com.