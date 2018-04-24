You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

YOUTH FOOTBALL: Falcons bring kids’ camp to Barron

  • Updated
  • ()
0425FootballCamp1.jpg

Aiden Lindsey (left) and Alivia Akins run through a ladder to help develop agility during the Atlanta Falcons Youth Football Camp on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Barron Stadium. Nearly 400 children attended the free event. / Jeremy Stewat, RN-T

The rain held off just long enough Tuesday evening to allow nearly 400 children to have some fun on the turf of Barron Stadium as the Atlanta Falcons hosted a youth football camp.

A group of former Falcons players led the charge at workout stations that focused on catching, running, speed and agility, with help from Rome High School football players, and Shorter University football players and sports management students.

Former Falcons cornerback Bobby Butler spoke to the children at the start of the free event, emphasizing both the fundamental skills of the game as well as the importance of work ethic, attitude and sportsmanship.