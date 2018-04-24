YOUTH FOOTBALL: Falcons bring kids’ camp to Barron
A group of former Falcons players led the charge at workout stations that focused on catching, running, speed and agility, with help from Rome High School football players, and Shorter University football players and sports management students.
Former Falcons cornerback Bobby Butler spoke to the children at the start of the free event, emphasizing both the fundamental skills of the game as well as the importance of work ethic, attitude and sportsmanship.