The Unified Football League playoffs came to an exciting end on Saturday as the Junior Pee Wee and Pee Wee championship games were held at Riverview Park.
The Widcats used a last second touchdown to edge out a 12-6 win over the Raiders in the Junior Pee Wee title game, while Dragons Black stayed ahead of the Blue Cats in the Pee Wee title game, 22-8.
Liam Bishop scored the winning touchdown for the Wildcats in the Junior Pee Wee championship game with 7.7 seconds left. Dragons Black held an 8-0 lead at halftime of the Pee Wee game and scored with 25 seconds left to set the final score.
In the Junior Pee Wee consolation finals, the Eagles defeated Dragons Gold 14-0, while the Eagles topped the Dirty Birds 22-14 in the Pee Wee consolation finals.
The Unified Football League is a combined effort of Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia.