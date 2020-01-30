The next generation of basketball players will soon have an opportunity to showcase their skills on a local level, and a chance to compete on a national level.
The Jr. NBA Skills Challenge, hosted by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, makes its way to Rome on Thursday at the Thornton Center Gymnasium and is for boys and girls ages 9 through 13.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the gym at 102 North Floyd Park Road in Armuchee and is free for all participants and organizations.
The event will feature competitions in dribbling, shooting and rebounding, and boys and girls will compete in two different age groups. The age control date is Aug. 31, 2020, and is set by Jr. NBA guidelines.
First-, second- and third-place finishers in each group of boys and girls will move on to a regional competition at LakePoint Sporting Community in Emerson on March 22.
Finalists will then enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to New York City to compete in the national finals.
More details can be found at www.jrnba.com/skillschallenge, or by contacting Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Sports Coordinator Jay Houston at houstonj@floydcountyga.org.