The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is working to allow kids who have never played basketball an opportunity to join this season’s league free of charge.
The organization announced that it has joined forces with the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and Georgia Recreation and Parks Association to promote youth basketball through a new player scholarship program.
Any boy or girl in Floyd County who has never played basketball for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is eligible to receive the scholarship, which covers the registration cost for the upcoming season that begins in December.
There are only 21 scholarships, and parents or guardians must register the child in person at RFPRA Headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. to be eligible for one. There are no income limitations on the scholarships.
“We are happy that the Atlanta Hawks Foundation has given us this grant to help bring more boys and girls into our basketball program,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford said. “We are looking forward to a great basketball season.”
Registration for youth basketball continues until Oct. 27. For more information about youth basketball, visit www.rfpra.com/basketball. To learn more information about the
Atlanta Hawks Foundation, visit www.nba.com/hawks/community/atlanta-hawks-foundation.