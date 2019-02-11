Playing in the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation 8-and-under Girls’ “B” League, the Lady Jackets began their stretch on Jan. 24 with a 13-8 win over the Zombies, followed by a 15-6 win over the Lady Indians.
They then won games against the Panthers (4-3), Stealers (9-6) and Zombies again (15-12). Coach Dustin Little said the team had worked hard to improve their game after going winless last season.
The Lady Jackets lost their game Saturday and will finish the regular season tonight in third place in the league.