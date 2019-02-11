Cave Spring Lady Jackets

The Cave Spring Lady Jackets of the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation 8U Girls "B" League celebrate winning their fifth game in a row last week. Shown are players Rylen Irvin (front row, from left), Peyton Evans, Jazmyn Hill, Remi Tierce, Abby Cate Waits, Maddie Simms, Arabella Little, assistant coach Dave Simms (back row, from left), player Alyssa Smith and head coach Dustin Little. Not pictured: Jaelyn Beard. / Contributed.

The members of the Cave Spring Lady Jackets youth basketball team recently got to experience a special moment after winning their fifth game in a row.

Playing in the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation 8-and-under Girls’ “B” League, the Lady Jackets began their stretch on Jan. 24 with a 13-8 win over the Zombies, followed by a 15-6 win over the Lady Indians.

They then won games against the Panthers (4-3), Stealers (9-6) and Zombies again (15-12). Coach Dustin Little said the team had worked hard to improve their game after going winless last season.

The Lady Jackets lost their game Saturday and will finish the regular season tonight in third place in the league.