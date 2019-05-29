053019_RNT_Baseball1.jpg

Rome Shriner Donnie Penney (third from right) accepts a check for the Shriners Children Hospital after a Rome Baseball League charity tournament. Joining Penney is by Rome Baseball League Board treasurer Elain Treglown (from left), president Mike Swiger, Drake Swiger, Shawn Treglown, vice president Mike Dixon and Donna Penney.

 Contributed

Baseball isn’t always about who wins and who loses. Sometimes, the sport can be used to help others.

Rome Baseball League recently held a charity tournament, and the Shriners Hospitals for Children was the beneficiary.

The tournament was held early this month behind the levee and raised $2,573 for the organization.

Nearly 20 teams competed in the tournament, including squads from Rockmart, Cedartown, Hiram and Adairsville.

The winners in each age group were the 6U Rome Rattlers, the 8U Loco’s and the 10U Loco’s.

Rome Baseball League Board treasurer Elaine Treglown, president Mike Swiger and vice president Mike Dixon presented the check to Shriner Donnie Penney.