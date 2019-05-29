Baseball isn’t always about who wins and who loses. Sometimes, the sport can be used to help others.
Rome Baseball League recently held a charity tournament, and the Shriners Hospitals for Children was the beneficiary.
The tournament was held early this month behind the levee and raised $2,573 for the organization.
Nearly 20 teams competed in the tournament, including squads from Rockmart, Cedartown, Hiram and Adairsville.
The winners in each age group were the 6U Rome Rattlers, the 8U Loco’s and the 10U Loco’s.
Rome Baseball League Board treasurer Elaine Treglown, president Mike Swiger and vice president Mike Dixon presented the check to Shriner Donnie Penney.