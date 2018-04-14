YOUTH BASEBALL: Coosa team wins Prep League JV season
The Coosa Middle School team won the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation 2018 Prep League Baseball Junior Varsity regular season title after going 10-0. The team will start the postseason tournament Monday at Riverview Park. Shown are players Andrew Earwood (from left, front row), Pacey Smith, Ryan Smith, Gavin East, Morgan Roberts, Ashston Williams and Trent Cantrell, coach Phil Bingham (back row, from left), players Andrew Holt, Hayden McBurnett, Payton Vines and Billy Settlemoir, and coaches Chuck Jackson and Darren Tuck. (Contributed photo)