YOUTH BASEBALL: Annual MLb camp touts progress, community
Instruction is of course the norm for the camp, which is made up of three separate sessions lasting Monday through Friday.
Baseball trivia contests and quick games are scattered throughout, but after more than 20 years helping organize it, Larry has come to understand his MLb Youth Baseball Camp is a bit more than just the fundamentals.
“The biggest thing about the kids that do come out for all three weeks, even two weeks, is you see the kids get better and better. Though the camps follow a similar instructional pattern each week, they progress,” Larry said. “And it’s amazing for a kid who is starting at a lower tier to see how much they improve. Even a kid who just comes out for one week is going to get better by the end of that week.”
Larry helped organize and run the former Hawk Baseball Camp as an assistant coach and head coach at Shorter University and reformed it into the MLb camp when he left there to take the job at Darlington.
Area high school coaches and players, both past and present, assist in leading the groups that are, at times, spread out over four baseball fields.
“I think the coaches, even the young coaches, realize how much they are looked up to when they get out here and start working with these kids. It’s very important for all of them to be involved with the community,” Larry said.
Friday was the final day of the camp’s last session for this summer, and kids walked out of the Riverview Park baseball complex with a camp shirt.
“It was a good number, and we’re very fortunate and blessed to have a great community for baseball,” he said, adding his appreciation to Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation for being able to hold the camp “behind the levee.”
“It’s always been a positive experience. I could do another couple of weeks, but I know everybody is ready to get on with vacation, move on and get ready for all of the other sports that are about to start.”