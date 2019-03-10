The National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma, recently announced the Class of 2019 to be inducted in its Georgia Chapter and a Roman is among those to be honored for his decades-long dedication to the sport.
Steve Shaw is among seven others who will be recognized during the Georgia Chapters' Honors and Celebration Banquet on April 28 the Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta in Duluth.
Shaw will be inducted in the Lifetime Service to Wrestling category for his 37 years as a wrestling official.
Shaw refereed more than 50 Georgia High School Association state-level tournaments, often attending multiple state events in the same year, and served in several leadership positions in the Rome Area Wrestling Officials Association.
Shaw, who still resides in Rome, is a 1970 graduate of West Rome High School where he was a three-time team captain and an area champion. His high school wrestling career blossomed into a lifelong association with the sport, officiating GHSA meets and tournaments from 1976 to 2013.
Shaw also helped young ones develop a love for the sport, organizing and coaching a Rome area youth wrestling club that produced numerous eventual high school state champions. He also served in the Metro Atlanta Wrestling Officials Association.
Shaw also volunteered time to Rome area schools for fundraising tournaments and clinics, and helped mentor those new to officiating.
Also being inducted into the Lifetime Service to Wrestling category will be Randy Bortles of Sugar Hill, who is a former coach, referee, and organizer who has provided 39 years of service and leadership to Georgia wrestling.
Melody and Ron Domanico, of Atlanta, have combined to contribute 44 years of service to wrestling at the youth, middle school, high school, state and national levels.
Arthur Potter, of Fayetteville, is a retired Delta Airlines mechanic and U.S. Navy veteran who has served wrestling for 44 years as a volunteer at the high school, state, college and international levels.
Samuel Snider, of Ellijay, led the Gilmer High School program for 33 years capturing eight traditional and nine dual state tournament titles.
Jim Tiller, of Flowery Branch, is a former coach at Brookwood, North Gwinnett and Collins Hill high schools and played a key role in guiding those programs to state and national success during his 32-year career.
Shay Eskew will be inducted into the Medal of Courage category. The Atlanta native and McEachern High School star overcame a severe childhood burn and lifelong surgeries to become a successful athlete, businessman and entrepreneur.
Event and ticket information for the banquet is available by emailing wrestlinghofga@gmail.com. Tickets can be purchased online at https://ga-nwhof.ticketleap.com/2019.