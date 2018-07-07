TRACK AND FIELD: USATF Region 4 championships starting to ramp up
Featuring some of the top youth track and field athletes from Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, the four-day event wrapped up the combined events on Friday, like the boys’ decathlon, as well as the girls’ heptathlon, which were held for participants 15 and older.
The younger competitors got in on the act with the 9-10-year-old boys’ and girls’ triathlon. All combinations included a mix of track and field events, with points awarded in each one based on an athlete’s performance.
Today will see an influx of participants as the traditional individual events take center stage at both Barron Stadium and the Rome Throws Center on Riverside Parkway.
Qualifying in most of the track events will be held, as well as the finals of the 4X100-meter relays in all divisions. Two local athletes — Model’s Ellie Getchell and Rome High’s Chloe Tilton — are scheduled to compete in the girls’ 15-16 pole vault this morning.
The day will end with a Parade of Champions prior to this evening’s Rome Braves game at State Mutual Stadium to honor those who have won events so far. Former University of Georgia track star and three-time Olympian shot putter Reece Hoffa will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The game is set to start at 6 p.m.