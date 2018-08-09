TENNIS: Top-seed Yu survives as USTA Girls' 14 National Championships get down to semifinals
Top-seeded singles player Eleana Yu survived another tough test Thursday in the quarterfinals of the USTA Girls’ 14 National Hard Court Championships at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
No. 2 seed Priya Nelson, meanwhile, fell in straight sets on the other side of the championship bracket, giving Washington, D.C., resident Clervie Ngounoue a spot in today’s semifinals. Both matches are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and are opened to the public.
Yu, from Mason, Ohio, battled No. 5 seed Anushka Jhune of Palo Alto, California, for three sets Thursday morning, losing the second set in a tiebreaker before rolling in the final set for a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 victory.
New Jersey’s Nevena Carton had taken the first set from Yu in the tournament during their Round of 16 match on Wednesday before Yu won the last two sets.
Yu will face Stephanie Yakoff in this morning’s semifinals after the Fort Lee, New Jersey, resident defeated Qavia Lopez 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Ngounoue has been quietly making her way through the competition this week, winning 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday and upsetting Nelson on Thursday, 6-0, 6-1. She has yet to drop a set in the tournament.
No. 3 seed Lan Mi stayed on task in her quarterfinal match, defeating Maddy Zampardo 6-2, 6-0. Mi, from Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, will face Ngounoue in the semifinals.
The championship match is scheduled for Saturday morning.